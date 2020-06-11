Donald Trump Criticized For Referring To Secret Service As S.S., Acronym For Ruthless Nazi Paramilitary Force

Donald Trump is facing criticism for referring to the United States Secret Service as the S.S. — which critics point out is the acronym for the Nazi paramilitary group responsible for atrocities and mass killings during World War II.

The reference came in a tweet from Trump on Thursday morning thanking the law enforcement groups that were stationed outside the White House during protests that have taken place over the course of the last two weeks, including some that grew violent. In the tweet, Trump singled out the National Guard who were stationed directly outside the White House and went on to mention other law enforcement agencies that pitched in, including what he referred to as the S.S.

As many pointed out, the abbreviation for the Secret Services is USSS, and that the phrase S.S. refers historically to the Schutzstaffel, which served as a brutal paramilitary group within Nazi-occupied Germany.

While there was no indication that Trump’s use of the incorrect acronym was intentional — as his tweet was exactly 280 characters, meaning he would have had no room to write out the full name of Secret Service — many took offense at his using it. Bradley Moss, a legal and national security expert, took Trump to task for his use of S.S.

“Oh, one more point. It’s USSS. Not SS. The SS were Nazis,” he tweeted. “Please don’t use that acronym ever again when describing the Secret Service.”

In a classic case of projection, Trump just abbreviated the United States Secret Service as S.S. Not USSS. But S.S. You know, the Nazi paramilitary forces. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2020

Who wants to tell him that the acronym for the United States Secret Service is USSS not SS. Or maybe that deliberate. https://t.co/VPd1ieahXX — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 11, 2020

Trump had already been facing criticism for the crackdown that took place outside the White House before his photo op at a nearby church. Days after a small fire broke out at St. John’s Episcopal Church during a protest that turned violent, a large group of law enforcement officers from a number of local and federal agencies forcefully pushed out peaceful protesters shortly before Trump walked through the area where they had been protesting to pose in front of the church, holding a Bible.

Some called out Trump for appearing to praise the National Guard for quelling the peaceful protest that took place, which he referred to as a “walk in the park.” Video from the crackdown showed police firing pepper balls and striking some protesters and journalists who were near the White House at the time.

The President is bragging about how easy it was to beat up peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment Rights. He’s also calling the Secret Service the “S.S.” This Administration and their collaborators are a threat to our nation. pic.twitter.com/4dFB53ZOIY — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 11, 2020

Trump’s reaction to the growing national protests has come under continual scrutiny. The president was also criticized for threats to send in the U.S. military and what many took as an authorization for them to shoot looters.