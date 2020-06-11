New Season Of ‘Counting On’ Has Been Pushed Back 1 Week, Duggar Family Returns On July 7

It appears that the new season of TLC’s Counting On has a different premiere date than was originally announced. The Duggar family was supposed to return at the end of June. However, the network took to the show’s official Facebook page on Wednesday to let fans know that it has been set back one week. The new premiere date is now July 7.

Duggar fans were excited to learn that their favorite show would be coming back for another season. There had been rumors floating around on social media that Counting On may be ending, but that was not true at all. It is definitely returning. Just two weeks ago, an official announcement came from TLC saying that the show was indeed returning for a new season and that it would be premiering on Tuesday, June 30. However, that date seems to have been changed to the following Tuesday instead. There has not been any explanation so far on why they made the change.

In addition to the date change, the network shared some highlights on what fans can expect when the new season begins in July. Of course, the birth episodes of Josiah and Lauren, John David and Abbie, and Joe and Kendra, will be focused on as they delivered their babies a few months ago. In addition, Jinger and Jeremy will be making their own baby announcement to their families in the next season. The couple suffered a miscarriage last year and the timing of this announcement during the Christmas season seems to coincide with that pregnancy. Jinger is expecting another baby, a girl, this November.

At the beginning of the sneak peek clip, Jeremy is seen bungee jumping off a tall building while Jinger and their daughter, Felicity, waits anxiously below. Their big move to Los Angeles a year ago will also be one of the highlights in the new season of Counting On.

TLC had previously teased that a new courtship may be at hand with one of the older single kids. Jana Duggar is seen in the promotion clip talking about how it gets tiring with everyone always asking her if she has a boyfriend. However, she also mentioned on how she wouldn’t mind having a relationship. It was also hinted last season in the promo video that she may be courting, but that was just a tease. It may be the same this time as well.

In the premiere episode on July 7, the COVID-19 crisis will be addressed by the Duggar family as they reveal how they have handled being away from their loved ones during this time. They made masks for the entire family and hand delivered them to their loved ones, staying at a safe distance away.

There may be more preview clips coming up before the new season of Counting On premieres on July 7.