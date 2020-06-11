Joe Scarborough Slams ‘Chokehold Mitch’ McConnell, Calls For Up Or Down Vote On Ban

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday morning, calling the Senator “Chokehold Mitch” for his expected move to block a Senate bill that would ban the sometimes-deadly practice, MSNBC reported. Scarborough also called for Republican Senators to demand an “up/down” vote on the issue.

Scarborough hosted a panel discussion, joined by NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, among others. During the segment, the panel discussed emotional testimony the previous day from Philonise Floyd, who called on Congress to end certain practices, such as chokeholds, that have led to the death of people in police custody.

Indeed, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has already put forth a bill aimed at banning chokeholds. Hunt noted that the bill doesn’t actually ban the practice outright, as Congress doesn’t have that authority. What Congress can do, however, is withdraw federal funding from police departments if they don’t adhere.

Scarborough noted that the any bill the Democrat-controlled House puts forward will likely be dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate.

He then noted that the Republicans’ majority in the Senate perilously slim, holding 53 seats to 45 seats held by Democrats and 2 held by Independents, though those two Independents caucus with the Democrats.

Scarborough went on to note that at least two Republican Senators have indicated that they’re on the side of the Democrats when it comes to police reform. Mitt Romney recently marched with George Floyd protesters, and Lisa Murkowski has admitted that she’s “struggling” with whether or not to back Trump in 2020.

That leaves Mitch McConnell, says Scarborough.

“Let’s be very clear about this: it will be Mitch McConnell, and Donald Trump, who will be the lone protectors of the chokehold… This is just BS,” he said.

He then went on to say that it will be McConnell and Trump who protect “killer cops.”

“Mitch McConnell, the Champion of Chokeholds. He could get the passed in the Senate in a second if he wants to,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough called on Arizona Republican Senator Martha McSally to demand an “up-or-down vote” on banning chokeholds. He then went on to call various other Senators, Republican or Democrat, to demand that McConnell schedule an “up-or-down” vote on chokeholds.

An “up-or-down” vote is a procedural vote in which the full House or full Senate can vote on a bill more or less immediately, rather than having to wait for it to go through the committee process, or further debate, deliberation, or the addition of amendments to it.

Scarborough concluded by addressing McConnell directly, first by stating that since he (Scarborough) can’t speak Russian, McConnell may need an interpreter.

“In America we have elections every two years.. The kids are all calling you ‘Moscow Mitch.’ You’re gonna be ‘Chokehold Mitch’ next,” he said.