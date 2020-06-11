Summer Lynn Hart Sizzles In A Tiny Brown Bikini

Summer Lynn Hart took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 10, to share a racy snapshot. The latest update featured the model in a skimpy brown bikini, flaunting her round booty and bombshell curves.

The 23-year-old rocked a brown two-piece swimsuit. Although the current snap only showed the back part, the front side was revealed in another Instagram post. In it, the bikini top boasted teeny tiny triangle-cut cups that barely contained her shapely breasts. The plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of cleavage.

She sported a minuscule thong that displayed a nice view of her perky behind. The swimwear boasted a low-cut waistline exposing a lot of skin around her midsection. Some fans also couldn’t help but gush over her flat stomach. The high leg cuts highlighted her curvy hips and helped elongate her legs.

In the picture, Summer appeared to be somewhere in her house. She allowed herself to be photographed in the center of the frame, clad in her scanty attire. She flaunted her toned backside to the camera, allowing viewers to gaze at her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder with a big smile on her face. Although blurred out, the background revealed a mirror and some home furniture.

Summer left her blond hair down and styled in loose waves, hanging down her back. She seemingly sported a full makeup look for the photoshoot. She appeared to be wearing filled-in eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also seemed to have applied a hint of blush and glowing highlighter. The angle made it hard to see whether she wore any jewelry. However, a look at the previous post showed her sporting a pendant necklace.

Summer wrote a greeting in the caption. Many of her fans and followers loved the new upload. As of this writing, the image gained more than 35,300 likes and over 500 comments. Online admirers and fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them raved about her toned posterior, while others told her she looked sexy. Some weren’t confident with words. Instead, they dropped various emoji.

“You are a stunning young lady. I see many influencers like you here on Instagram, but you seem to stand out from all of them,” a fan commented.

“I think you have the best face and body. I have been following your account for years now, and I have witnessed how you have grown and matured,” wrote another follower.

“Wow! You are so hot! I love seeing that smile. It’s contagious,” gushed a third admirer.