Hilde Osland Sizzles In A White Cropped Tee & Tight Black Leggings

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update in which she showed off her toned physique in a workout ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The snaps were taken in Perth, Western Australia, as the geotag indicated. Hilde appeared to be walking outdoors in a scenic spot with massive palm trees and houses all around her. In the first shot, she posed with her body angled slightly away from the camera. She showed off her fit figure in a white cropped t-shirt that hugged her curves and left several inches of her flat stomach on display.

She paired the white top with high-waisted black leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. The leggings had some white details along the calves, tying the whole outfit together. She finished off the look with a pair of sneakers and a pink baseball cap that she placed backwards atop her head.

Hilde’s long blond locks were styled in two loose braids, and she accessorized with a pair of earrings. She glanced at the camera in the first snap with a soft smile on her face as she showed off her curves.

In the second shot, Hilde showed off more of the front of her ensemble. She appeared to be wearing a white sports bra underneath the cropped t-shirt, which also featured a knotted detail along one side. She added another accessory as well, a chain necklace that was visible atop her shirt.

Hilde included a picture that showed off the back of the ensemble and her pert rear, and followed that up with several more shots that showcased the figure-hugging activewear from all angles.

Hilde’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it received over 11,900 likes within just 14 minutes of going live. It also racked up 247 comments in the same brief time span.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Well you look amazing and gorgeous dear,” another follower added.

“You Are The Definition Of Beauty,” another fan commented.

“Lucky neighbourhood,” a fourth fan remarked, referencing all the individuals who may have had chance to see Hilde while she was out and about.

Hilde loves to flaunt her incredible figure in all kinds of looks, and can manage to make even cozy loungewear seem sexy. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double update in which she rocked a pair of gray sweatpants and a front-tie crop top that she went braless under. The outfit looked comfortable, but it also showcased Hilde’s figure to perfection.