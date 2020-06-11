Mario Lopez Drools Over Wife Courtney’s Workout Pic: ‘Lookin Like A Snack’

Mario Lopez drooled over his wife Courtney’s workout photo, saying the mother of his three children was “lookin like a snack” in a new selfie. Mario applauded his wife for her dedication to fitness and the way she takes care of herself and their family when he is away working. In the caption of the posted image, Mario used the hashtags Mamacita and HotMommaOf 3.

In the sassy pic, Courtney’s face was covered by her cell phone. She shot a selfie in the mirror of what appeared to be a workout room in the family’s home. Her hair was pulled atop her head to keep it off her face and neck while she exercised. The stunner wore a sports bra in a gray pattern with black accents. It was cropped just below her breasts. With that, Courtney wore a set of capri-length, black sports leggings.

Courtney’s enviable abs were on full display in the image. She proudly showed off her toned arms, legs, and glutes in the shot. Courtney leaned on the back of a workout bike. A towel was tossed onto the arm of another workout machine near her. Behind Courtney was a series of oversized windows that looked outdoors into what appeared to be the backyard area of the home. Green foliage and palm trees dotted the stunning landscape.

Mario is currently on the set of his upcoming movie, Feliz NaviDAD. The actor is working in Nevada on the film which is expected to air this Christmas. Actress Melissa Joan Hart is directing the movie, according to a story published by Nevada Appeal. While Mario films, Courtney remains at the couple’s California home with their three children — Dominic, Gia, and Santino.

Courtney added her own comment to the stream of positive remarks made by fans of the talk show host and former Saved by the Bell star.

“Ummmmm this was for your eyes only!” she said to her husband.

Fans understood Mario’s admiration for his lovely wife. They shared their own feelings regarding the sassy photo in the comments section of the share.

“She’s looking like a whole meal!” remarked one follower.

“I love how you call her Mrs. Lopez!!!!!! And she is working that pose,” said a second fan.

“You guys are goals! Hyping her up like that, yesss!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Your captions are always the BEST! I needed this smile today! You are very blessed,” remarked a fourth supporter.