Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Bandeau Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz shared yet another tantalizing photo with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The popular model took to the photo-sharing app to show off her bombshell curves in a tiny black bikini while she enjoyed some time on the ocean.

The geotag for the snapshot indicated that Ana was in Cancun, Mexico. While she did not indicate when the photo was taken, it looked to be a lovely day the be at the beach. The influencer was on a wooden deck with the water behind her. Wispy clouds filled the sky as the turquoise water met the sky in the horizon. Off to the side, a few red buoys floated the water. It appeared to be a windy, as Ana’s hair blew in the wind, and the waves were whitecapped.

Ana’s rocked her black swimsuit. The top was a bandeau style, and it featured a tie that laced up the front through gold grommets. The tight number squeezed her breasts, calling attention to her ample cleavage. The bottoms sat low on her waist, highlighting her curvy hips.

Ana was on her knees as she faced the camera with her hands on top of her head. With windblown hair, she gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face. Her bronze skin popped against the color of the water. The pose put her hourglass shape and flat abs on full display. The photo was cropped just above her knees, giving her fans a nice look at her shapely thighs.

Because of the shadows on her face, it was impossible to see all of Ana’s makeup. That being said, she appeared to go with a light application, that appeared to include blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Ana mentioned her body being a temple.

Judging from the amount of heart-eye and flame emoji, many of her fans agreed that her body was indeed something special.

“It’s certainly a sacred space,” joked one admirer.

“and you are a goddess,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Your body it’s simply perfect!” a third follower gushed.

“You are extremely beautiful and sexy,” a fourth comment read.

Ana knows how to get the attention of her followers, and it helps that she knows how to work the camera. Not to long ago, she wowed them when she shared a snap that featured her rocking a deep purple bikini with gold details.