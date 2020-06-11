Ice Cube Faces Criticism For Tweets Featuring Anti-Semitic Imagery And Conspiracy Theories

Users are asking the rapper to take the posts down.

Ice Cube is facing backlash over several tweets that he’s posted to his page over the last week. One of the images, which featured a group of men with exaggerated facial features that are typical of anti-semitic imagery playing poker on the backs of black people, was the first to cause a wave of backlash.

“F— THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL!” the rapper wrote alongside the first tweet.

Another tweet suggested that the “black cube of Saturn,” which is described as an occult symbol by some conspiracy theorists, is hidden inside the Star of David.

The posts have been met with criticism on Twitter, with many users asking Ice Cube to remove them from his page.

“Cube, this is an Anti-Semitic trope. Please take it down as it suggests Jews control everything. And trust me, we don’t. Because if Jews controlled everything, I would be rich af & Donald Trump would be in prison #DoBetter,” one user wrote in response.

Others asked him to take the images down, suggesting that he may not have been aware that they played into anti-semitic tropes. One user wrote that many Jewish people stand with the Black Lives Matter movement, and asked him not to fight hate with more hate.

The rapper posted a follow-up tweet Wednesday that seemed to address the controversy. In the tweet, Ice Cube said that his account had not been hacked and that he spoke for no organization. Instead, he said he represented the meek people of the earth who were done living off of “crumbles for your table.” He then said that the meek had the support of God, and told his followers to repent.

According to The Daily Beast, the rapper has also posted images that have been linked to a Russian conspiracy website. The images were created by Black Matters, a group created by the Russian government in order to sow disinformation in the 2016 election. This is not the first time that Ice Cube has come under criticism for anti-semitism. Critics have also called out lyrics in several of the rapper’s songs as evidence of his anti-semitic views.

In addition to these tweets, the rapper has also been one of many famous faces to lend their support to the Black Lives Matter movement on social media in recent days. Others, like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Cole Sprouse, and Lili Reinhart have also taken to the streets to be part of the protests in their area.