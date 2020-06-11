‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Tears Up About Explaining Police Brutality To Her 4-Year-Old

'The Masked Singer' winner got visibly emotional as she spoke out about having to explain racism to her 4-year-old son Ace.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and The Masked Singer Season 3 winner Kandi Burruss became visibly emotional during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week. She opened up about having to explain the concept of police brutality to her 4-year-old son, who she revealed had actually pretended to be a policeman for career day at his school.

The reality star spoke candidly on the Wednesday, June 10 episode of the Bravo show about how her husband Todd Tucker explained the concept to Ace, who was left confused.

“When my husband Todd was trying to explain to him what was going on and why everybody was so upset and what was happening with the police, Ace was confused,” Kandi said, per Entertainment Tonight, as her eyes began to fill with tears.

“He was like, ‘So, the police are the bad guys?'” she recalled.

“Isn’t that crazy to have to explain that to a 4-year-old? For you to be Black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys,” she asked after Andy, who is dad to 1-year-old Benjamin, commented that he would never have to have the same conversation with his own son because of the color of their skin.

“That’s an emotional thing for me. And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don’t have to think about that. You know what I’m saying? That’s something that we have to think about for our sons,” she said.

Kandi also spoke out about the action her 17-year-old daughter Riley took when it came to her friendship group amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests that have been going around the U.S. and several other cities across the world.

Many marches have taken place in the wake of the death of George Floyd last month. George passed away after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, despite him saying he could not breathe.

The Xscape singer explained that Riley had decided to unfollow any of her white friends on social media who had been silent regarding the movement and hadn’t shown any signs of support for the Black community.

“She made it a movement through her whole friend group. If she did not see some type of statement or show that you care, she was unfollowing you,” Kandi explained.

But Kandi isn’t the only RHOA star who has been speaking out about racial injustice as people across the world continue to shine a spotlight on racism.

While many of the stars of the Real Housewives franchises have been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks, Kandi’s co-star Porsha Williams recently opened up about her experience of being hit with tear-gas when she attended a march in Atlanta.