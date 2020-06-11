Kate Upton Rocks A Tropical Cleavage-Baring Look To Celebrate Her Birthday

Model and actress Kate Upton took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post with her 6.2 million followers. Kate didn’t include a geotag on the post, but it appeared to have been taken in her kitchen. In the background was an endless stretch of white cabinets, as well as a stove with some festive pennants hung above it. Kate stood next to an island that was filled with birthday treats, from small wrapped gift boxes to flowers in vases to a stunning pastel two-tier cake with golden candles atop it.

Kate showed off her curves in a casual yet super sexy ensemble with a tropical print. The outfit was a matching set with a deep green leaf print on a pale pink background. On top, she rocked a crop top with a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The top had short sleeves and the bodice clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure.

She paired the top with matching bottoms, although the placement of the cake made it hard to determine whether the bottoms were pants or a skirt. They hugged Kate’s hips and showed off her toned physique to perfection.

Kate placed one hand on the countertop beside her and held a flute of champagne in the other hand. Her blond locks were pulled up into a casual bun atop her head, and she appeared to have minimal makeup on, if any at all.

Kate kept the accessories to a minimum, and didn’t appear to have on any jewelry beyond a pair of delicate earrings. A few tendrils of her blond locks escaped from her bun, and she had a smile on her face as she gazed off somewhere in the distance.

Kate paired the sweet photo with a heartfelt caption that expressed her gratitude, and clarified to her followers via a hashtag that she was celebrating her 28th birthday.

Her fans absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 279,100 likes within 13 hours. It also received 2,115 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“I like your style,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday Kate, you don’t look a day past 21!” another follower commented.

“Happy Birthday! Love love love what you’re wearing. Where’s it from??” another fan questioned, eager to get more details about Kate’s ensemble.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate gave her followers a peek into how she maintains her enviable physique. She shared a short video clip in which she was doing some lunges while holding her daughter in her arms as an additional bit of weight.