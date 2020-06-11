WWE News: Superstar Blasts Becky Lynch, Calls Her Pregnancy ‘Irresponsible’ And ‘Garbage’

WWE superstar Becky Lynch shocked the world recently when she announced her pregnancy on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Her heartwarming promo captured the hearts of wrestling fans and her fellow superstars, but not everyone supports her decision to start a family. Shayna Baszler said “that kid’s gonna suck” during a recent promo, and she elaborated on this opinion on The Bump.

As quoted by Ringside News, Baszler has a problem with Lynch not honoring her commitments to the company. According to Baszler, Lynch had a responsibility to the women’s division as she held a championship, and she isn’t a fan of the way Lynch gave up the title.

“No — I think it’s garbage. What are we treating?! Irresponsibility?! She had responsibilities to uphold as the champion of the division. You know what I mean? Take care of your responsibilities first. Don’t leave the division in an uproar and hand your title away to whoever you feel. It’s ridiculous, but everyone’s like ‘It’s so wonderful la la la la la,’ but if that was your daughter you’d smack her up side the head like you need to be smarter. It’s such a double standard.”

Lynch awarded the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka on the episode following Money in the Bank. Asuka was chosen because she won the Money in the Bank Ladder match for a title opportunity, but Lynch didn’t technically lose the title. Baszler clearly isn’t a fan of the title changing hands in this manner.

Baszler challenged Lynch for the title at this year’s WrestleMania, but she was unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone “The Man.” Many fans and pundits expected Baszler to win as she joined the main roster on the back of a dominant streak in NXT. She seemed destined to become an instant main event addition on the red brand, but Vince McMahon reportedly isn’t a fan of the former UFC star.

Baszler possibly believes that she deserves to be champion instead of Asuka, but she could also be building a future storyline with Lynch. Baszler is known for staying in-character on social media, and her latest comments could just be her way of gaining more heat as a heel.

WWE is known for incorporating some real-life elements into storylines, and having a heel criticize one of the company’s top babyfaces during the happiest time of her life is an effective way to accomplish that goal. Lynch will undoubtedly have something to say about the matter when she returns to action.