50 Cent Responds To Lala Kent’s Comments, Claims He Doesn’t ‘Have Beef’ With The ‘Pump Rules’ Star

50 Cent took to Instagram late Wednesday to respond to comments that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent made about him on the popular reality show’s reunion episode. The actress has had a long-standing feud with the rapper.

In the post, 50 Cent posted a photo of Lala and fiance Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala with Randall, and questioned why Lala was discussing him.

“Why this b*tch don’t just leave it alone,” the caption began.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, was questioning why Lala discussed their issues on Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. Host Andy Cohen brought up the matter when he asked the reality star why her beef with the rapper wasn’t shown much in Season 8.

Lala replied that she wasn’t able to discuss the matter too much due to legal restrictions but explained that the issues occurred when they weren’t filming. The singer went on to describe her current relationship with the rapper.

“Everything’s good now. Myself and Randall and this rapper, we just don’t speak about each other.”

The issues between the couple and 50 started last April when the rapper took to social media to call out Randall. The two men worked together on the show Power, and Curtis claimed that his co-worker owed him $1 million.

In that post, Curtis featured clips of Lala discussing her extravagant spending and demanded his money by the following Monday. The actress was not happy about the rapper’s actions, and the two went back and forth online. It eventually ended when 50 Cent posted that the money had been received via a wire transfer.

The drama hadn’t been discussed much until Tuesday’s reunion show, and 50 Cent didn’t take too kindly to being mentioned by Lala. His post called out the “Feelin’ You” singer.

“I don’t have beef with this h*e, I had issues with Randell [sic] he paid me the money.”

As for 50’s feelings on the drama between Lala and Randall, the “21 Questions” rapper continued, “it’s done.” The rapper added some shade to Randall and Lala’s relationship.

“I’m sure Amber [sic] is laughing at this guys choices.”

The rapper was referring to Randall’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The two divorced in 2017 after being married for over 12 years. The pair share two daughters, London and Rylee. A big storyline on Vanderpump Rules Seasons 5 and 6 was that Randall and Lala got together while he was still married to Ambyr. The couple denies any wrongdoing.

Ambyr inserted herself into the 50 and Randall drama when she posted several cheeky posts while the incidents were happening.