‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shares Pic Of ‘My Loves’ With Instagram

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared a new photo of her favorite boys with Instagram. The two-time mirrorball winner posted the image of her beloved son Shai and husband Maks as they spent some father and son time together. The pic was promptly liked over 25,403 times and counting.

The family has remained in their California home throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Peta did not share if this photo was new or taken prior to the stay-at-home orders that required many Americans to shelter in place for over two months. In the photo, Maks was seen holding 3-year-old Shai as the two appeared to enter a shopping center. A cart was visible between two cars near the spot where Maks and Shai posed.

Father and son were dressed to impress in the photo. Maks wore a pair of what appeared to be khaki green athletic pants. With that, he wore a white, formfitting t-shirt. Maks sported sunglasses, and his dark hair appeared to be cut in a close-cropped fashion. The dance pro sported a full beard and mustache which appeared to have some grays nestled in it. Maks made a peace sign for the camera with his right hand.

In his left arm, Maks held his little boy. Shai wore what appeared to be a tie-dye t-shirt and coordinating casual pants. He had sneakers on his feet.

The youngster appears to have inherited the best features of both his stunning parents. For a period of time, he seemed to more closely resemble his father. In this image, he looked more like Peta. He has blond hair just like his mother and fair skin.

In the comments section of the photo, fans were appreciative of the share, noting they loved the new image of Shai. Many also commented they believed that with two professional dancers as parents, Shai too might explore a career in the arts.

“He’s going to be a dancer. I can see his future. And he looks a lot like Peta,” commented one follower.

“He looks so much like the BOTH of you! Amazing! So handsome,” remarked a second fan.

“OMG he has gotten so big — beautiful child,” stated a third Instagram user of how much older Shai looked since the last picture Peta posted on May 16.

“Such handsome boys…I still remember seeing pictures when your beautiful boy was born. Now look at him!” remarked a fourth admirer.