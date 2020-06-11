‘The Real’ Star Loni Love Reflects On ‘Hurtful’ Bullying After Tamar Braxton Drama

Loni also revealed why she didn't actually want to be on 'The Real' at first.

Loni Love has opened up about the “hurtful” bullying she received after her friendship with Tamar Braxton ended in the wake of her departure from The Real back in 2016, as well why she didn’t exactly want to be a co-host on the show to begin with. The star, who has appeared as a co-host on the daytime talk show alongside Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, since the show first began in 2013, got candid about the drama in her new book, called I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To.

People shared an excerpt from the memoir on June 10. The site revealed that Loni touched on the nasty feud that boiled over four years ago when she spoke candidly about the bullying she received from fans who believed she was the reason Tamar exited the show.

As fans will already know, Tamar publicly blamed Loni for her being fired from the show, which is something Loni has repeatedly denied. The two have had multiple public back and forths ever since, but are still not thought to be on good terms.

In her book, Loni once again denied she had anything to do with Tamar being fired as she addressed the widespread backlash that saw many of Tamar’s fans call her out across social media.

“Anytime someone attacks your character, especially when you know you didn’t have anything to do with it, it’s very hurtful,” she said.

Amanda Seales went on to take over Tamar’s vacant seat on a permanent basis last year, but announced last week that she had left the show after only six months. She’s since denied claims that her departure had anything to do with Loni, Tamera, Adrienne, or Jeannie.

Loni also opened up to People about how she didn’t initially want to be on The Real when the gig was offered to her as she would have preferred to have her own show. However, she was eventually sold on the idea because of the visibility the talk show gives to people of all races.

“I want to show that people of color are just like the majority: We laugh, we cry, we have the same issues. That’s what sold me,” she explained.

But despite having found success with The Real, Loni also told the outlet that she is “still fighting” to get her own late night show where she would have full creative control and would be able to discuss matters she believes are important.

The star also spoke candidly about the current Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the globe and how she’s using her Instagram Live show, #quarantinewithloni, for good.

“I think that we should be using our voices collectively to stop the injustices happening,” the comedian and TV host said.