‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Files For Divorce From His Wife For The Second Time In 10 Months

The 70-year-old actor first split from his wife in September 2019.

Anson Williams is filing for divorce for the second time in 10 months. The 70-year-old former star of the long-running TV sitcom Happy Days filed divorce documents in Los Angeles as he seeks to end his 32-year marriage to wife Jackie Gerken Wiliams, according to a report from TMZ.

The Happy Days star previously filed for divorce from Jackie in California Superior Court last September, but on October 1 he returned to court to dismiss the divorce filing. The outlet did not reveal the reason for the new divorce action, but when he filed for divorce last September 11, Anson cited “irreconcilable differences,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Anson also said, “Despite best efforts to work things out or make allowances, and as difficult as it is, sometimes you have to do what’s best for everyone.”

Anson and his second wife married in 1988 and have four daughters together — Stella, Gabriella, Olivia, Jessa. The actor also has a daughter, Hannah, from his first marriage to Lorrie Mahaffey, an actress whose character dated his character, Potsie Weber, on Happy Days.

Amid his first divorce filing just 10 months ago, People reported that Anson requested to split legal and physical custody of the couple’s minor daughters Olivia Jean, Gabrielle Rose, and Stella Rayne. This time around, Anson may only need to seek shared custody of one child as it appears two more daughters may have turned 18 or will soon.

Last year, just a few months before initially filing for divorce from Jackie, Anson told Malibu Times that his wife is a “fabulous” mother.

Jackie, who worked as a high-profile Hollywood executive at a major film studio before she married Anson, admitted that while she had a great career, she changed her focus when she became a mother more than 20 years ago.

“I had no idea what to expect. As soon as that little baby was born, it was just so clear to me that I needed to move on and leave the career behind to be there and raise my kids,” she said.

Anson has also been through a lot since his Happy Days days. After wrapping the sitcom that ran from 1974 to 1984 on ABC, the actor went on to work as a director on hit shows such as Beverly Hills 90210, Baywatch, and Charmed.

The star also penned his memoir, Singing to a Bulldog: From Happy Days to Hollywood Director and the Unlikely Mentor Who Got Me There, and created Alert Drops, an all-natural spray that helps drowsy drivers stay awake. Anson also battled colon cancer,.