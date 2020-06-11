‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off 33-Week Baby Bump On Outing With Her 3 Boys

Kailyn Lowry is getting ready for baby number 4 to arrive.

Kailyn Lowry is one busy mom these days with juggling her three adorable boys and awaiting the arrival of her fourth child this summer. She is expecting another little boy, supposedly with ex Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star was spotted taking a trek to a Target store in her home state of Delaware with her family in tow, as reported by The Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Kailyn was seen with her sons on her way to do some shopping. The 28-year-old expectant mom showed off her growing baby bump underneath a short-sleeve Wanderlust camouflage top that also flaunted her tattoos on both arms. She also wore a pair of snug black leggings and tan Birkenstocks. She had her long curly hair pulled back into a high ponytail and held in place with a green scrunchie. Kailyn wore her glasses for the family shopping trip. She also appeared to wear just a hint of makeup on her face.

Kailyn Lowry looked happy to be out and about with her boys. Isaac, 10, sported a pair of blue Nike gym pants and a white t-shirt with palm trees imprinted on the front. He and his younger brother, Lincoln, 6, appeared to both be wearing the same white sneakers with grey trim. In addition, Lincoln wore white sweatpants along with a black and peach t-shirt that had the words “go away” on the front.

Kailyn’s youngest son, Lux, 2, went all Nike with his outfit. He wore black shorts and socks and an “all time best” white t-shirt that all had the Nike emblem on them. His cute little outfit was completed with a pair of black sneakers. He had his hair piled up in what resembled a “man bun.” At one point, Kailyn was seen carrying Lux as they walked towards the store.

While Kailyn Lowry was not seen wearing a mask outside, she was wearing a leopard print mask as she and the kids were coming out of Target. The boys didn’t appear to have any masks of their own, but it did look like they hit the jackpot during their shopping trip. Isaac and Lincoln were carrying bags out, while Lux was holding onto his own toy without a bag.

The MTV star looked happy and content in the photos as she nears the end of her pregnancy. However, this time around has not been easy on her, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr. She took to Instagram last month to reveal on how tough this pregnancy has been for her. Between the baby being breech right now and having to homeschool her kids, Kailyn Lowry explained that it was more of an emotional ride for her this time around.