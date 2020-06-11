Ben Affleck Takes A Trip With His Kids & New Girlfriend, Ana de Armas

Actor Ben Affleck was spotted boarding a private jet with his kids and new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. The couple was photographed at an airport in Los Angeles with Affleck’s kids, Samuel, 8, and Violet, 14. Affleck’s daughter, Seraphina, 11, was not seen.

The photographs showed the group arriving on the tarmac in a black SUV and exiting with luggage. Actress de Armas even brought her dog, Elvis, with her. The group, except for de Armas, had on masks, and all wore casual clothes. Violet was carrying a blanket and a book for the flight. It was unclear where the plane was headed or how long the group would be gone.

This wasn’t the first time Affleck and de Armas spent time with his children. The Inquisitr recently reported that de Armas was playing with all three of the actor’s kids outside of his Los Angeles area home recently. The actress was photographed laughing as Seraphina placed a cardboard cutout of the Knives Out star on the lawn.

Affleck and de Armas met on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, in which they star as a married couple that has fallen out of love. The two became an item in March, and de Armas made it Instagram official in April when she posted photos of the twosome celebrating her birthday. The couple has been in quarantine together at Affleck’s home during the global pandemic. The pair stepped out to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since the relationship has become serious, it was essential to the Argo actor that his partner was close to his kids, and this trip was yet another way for the actress to bond with Affleck’s children. She was first spotted with the kids and Affleck in early May when they were out for a walk around the actor’s neighborhood.

Yesterday’s trip was not the first for Affleck and de Armas. The two have vacationed together in Costa Rica as well as visited de Armas’ native country of Cuba.

Fans don’t need to worry about the feelings of Affleck’s ex-wife and mother of his kids, Jennifer Garner. The actress reportedly “trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids,” a source told the Daily Mail. Affleck and Garner divorced in 2015 after over 10 years of marriage. The duo has since worked to maintain a good relationship for their children.