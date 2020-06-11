Angelina Pivarnick Shares Video Of Plastic Surgery Procedure With Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick shared her experience of a procedure done to enhance her buttocks, commonly called a butt lift, during a live video with her 1 million Instagram followers. Angelina has always been open and honest about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone. Posting this video was another way for her to be transparent with fans. The reality star shared the clip, which has been viewed 206,789 thus far, on June 10.
Angelina noted in the video’s caption that she had what was called a bandaid butt lift. She also said she had some injections in her hips to fill in some dimples.
View this post on Instagram
My first post had to go out to my girls over at @thebeautysuiteny @anjali_artistry @divackovic13 @glambyvilda @glambysanela @alexisjadebeauty @beauty_by_diana_nyc @toribbeauty @danielleallie_stylist ???? You guys not only made my special day so amazing you guys are now my forever Family!!! You bent over backwards to make sure this day didn’t have any hiccups. I love how attentive you guys were to all the bridesmaids and myself. I wouldn’t of dreamt of a better hair and makeup team for the BIGGEST day of my life!! I commend you all on your work and how sweet you all are to your brides and clients. You guys made my grandma feel soo beautiful my mom my sisters and that alone make my day! I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart THANK YOU !!!!!!!! @anjali_artistry MY GIRL !!! What would I do without you? I would be soo lost ! Since the day I met you we just clicked and the rest is history. You are my forever MUA now that’s it your stuck with me lol ????❤️????????Thank you for glamming me all the time and getting to know me for me and also letting me vent to you about everything happening in my life when I’m with you lol. I chew your ear off but u never mind which makes me appreciate you even more ???? I love you!! BEST MAKEUP ARTIST IN THE GAME. Hair- @glambyvilda when I met you during my hair trial I looked in the mirror and knew you were going to do my wedding hair !!!! I didn’t have to get a trial by anyone else !! You know my taste and know what I love and you always asked me if I felt comfortable and if I loved my hair. When you put that crown on my head perfectly and the whole look came together I was in love ???? ???????????????????? thank you for making me look like a real life Italian princess !I@divackovic13 thank you for always keeping things in order for me and making sure things are ran smoothly I love you ! U are such a powerful woman. You deserve all the amazing brides and clients coming to you the rest of 2020 and all the years to come. GUYS IF YOU ARE GETTING MARRIED THESE GIRLS ARE THE BEST IN THE INDUSTRY!!!! There is NO BETTER TRUST ME !!! #reallifeprincess #bride
Angelina claimed during Season 3 of Jersey Shore that she had lost a lot of weight prior to her wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019 due to the stress she experienced in the planning and preparation for the event. She noted in the new upload that she was hopeful these procedures would enhance her figure.
The live video was taken in her doctor’s office as Angelina lay on her stomach atop an examination table. Angelina was modestly covered with a white sheet. On her face was a mask. Her doctor was seen in the background and explained how he would assist the reality star in achieving her desired results. The actual procedure was not shown. Rather, all fans were able to view was a discussion between Angelina and her doctor prior to the lift.
The doctor seen in the clip, Dr. John Paul Tutela, was the same physician that Angelina applauded when she went under the knife for breast enhancement surgery in February of this year. In a caption to an Instagram photo in which she wore a white bra, Angelina remarked that she was very pleased with the results of her surgery.
In the captions of her almost-daily Instagram posts, Angelina regularly thanks those who have helped enhance her looks. These include her makeup artists, hairstylists, nail technicians, tanning specialists, and fashion stylists.
Fans of the reality star appeared to be divided regarding her latest share. Some voiced their opinion that she appeared to be addicted to plastic surgery. Others applauded her for taking care of her body the way she deemed acceptable.
View this post on Instagram
Always be yourself no matter what ❤️????????Mua- @anjali_artistry location – @thebeautysuiteny Earrings and Choker – @dazzlejewelandco Hair – @danadhairstudio Lashes – @lashelina #photooftheday #makeup #passion #happiness #love #lovequotes #loveyourself #dontgiveup #dontsettle #fightforyourdreams #dream #dreambig #always #alwayslearning #alwaysandforever #lashes #lashesonfleek #lashesfordays #lashesonlashes #beyourself #bethebestyou #dontcarewhatpeoplethink
“I love that you’re so transparent about your enhancing procedures,” remarked one fan.
“I hope this procedure makes you feel wonderful and love yourself more, even though I personally already think you are gorgeous!” said a second follower.
“Why don’t you just exercise and stop the surgery. You may regret it later!” stated a third Instagram user.
“Naturally beautiful… why all the work?” questioned a fourth person.