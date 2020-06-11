WWE Rumors: Cancelled Plans For Charlotte Flair Revealed

Charlotte Flair has appeared on all of WWE’s main shows in recent weeks, suggesting that the company is no longer concerned with the rules of the brand split. This has led to some criticism from fans who believe that she’s being overexposed, but Sportskeeda‘s Dropkick DiSKucssions podcast reported that wasn’t the original plan for the superstar.

According to the report, the original plan was to have Flair feud with more NXT superstars before dropping the brand’s Women’s Championship. Several NXT stars were considered to dethrone Flair, but there was one in particular who was mentioned to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue.

“Tegan Nox was mentioned to me as someone who could have potentially have been the one to get that rub. Things have now changed, I wouldn’t say that the experiment is definitely over, even though Triple H has alluded to that, but the women’s division on Raw isn’t particularly strong right now, and it’s very heel-heavy. Asuka was switched to face, and Kairi Sane followed suit, however, unfortunately for Kairi, she then picked up an injury, so they are not sure how to use her.”

Flair is now engaged in a storyline with Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, which could lead toward Flair winning her 13 championship to further cement her status as the most decorated female superstar in WWE history. However, Colohue’s words suggest that she was brought back to Monday Night Raw out of necessity.

With Becky Lynch taking time off to start a family, Monday Night Raw is without the biggest star in the women’s division. Flair is arguably the most popular star after Lynch. However, Lynch was expected to take time off after WrestleMania regardless of whether she became pregnant or not. Flair was always going to be used to fill that void, according to Colohue, but they still wanted to have her compete on NXT.

Flair won the NXT Women’s Championship at this year’s WrestleMania and lost it to Io Shirai at this past Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. The belief was that she being used on the black-and-gold brand to bring more eyes to the weekly show, as it was recently moved to the USA Network to counteract AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights.

Flair has also been competing on Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks, presumably to add more star power to the blue brand amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the roster quite depleted. Flair, on the other hand, believes that she’s being used so prominently at the moment because she’s reliable and wants to work.