Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Cheeky Bikini While Sitting At Her Kitchen Bar

The model rocked a turquoise two-piece from the new Oh Polly collection.

Tarsha Whitmore continued yesterday’s streak of bikini shots with a pair of photos shared to Instagram this morning, flaunting her hourglass curves in yet another cheeky swimsuit. The Aussie model rocked a chic two-piece from Oh Polly in a gorgeous pale turquoise color, which looked flattering against her darker-toned bronzed skin. Aside from accentuating her allover glow, the skimpy pool item played up all of her best assets, perfectly showcasing her fit figure. Snapped at home, Tarsha posed at her kitchen bar, oozing a sexy air of nonchalance as she casually sat down and played with her phone.

“How is it possible to look that good,” one fan gushed in the comments, leaving a pair of heart-eyes for her sizzling blonde.

The bathing suit was part of the latest Oh Polly Swim drop, which will shortly be available on the label’s website. Tarsha advertised the new collection in her caption, adding eyes and cloud emoji that seemingly invited fans to be on the lookout for when the new swimsuits hit the online shop.

The bikini featured a sports bra-style top, which seemed to be either a halter-neck or racerback design. The low-cut piece had a scooped neckline that showed a great deal of cleavage and boasted a wide underband that emphasized her lithe physique. The look didn’t leave much of her midriff on display, as it included high-rise bottoms to further highlight her tiny waist. The piece had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut and sported a broad waistband to mirror the top.

Tarsha completed the hot look with an elegant hairdo, styling her golden mane in lustrous, well-defined curls. She pulled up her long tresses into a messy bun, leaving a pair of wavy locks to frame her face. As usual, the 19-year-old sported a full face of makeup, which appeared to include shimmering eye shadow, voluminous lashes, and a glossy rose-pink lipstick. Her contoured cheeks looked perfectly highlighted, and her sculpted eyebrows were arched and seemed color-enhanced.

The model accessorized with a nude manicure that added a sophisticated vibe to her look. She chose to let the bikini speak for itself, forgoing any flashy jewelry or other embellishments.

The first snap showed her sitting on her hip with her thighs slightly parted. She leaned her arm on the bar and arched her back, giving the impression that she either just sat down or was about to get up. Tarsha wasn’t looking at the camera, but rather gazed to the side as if captivated by something in the room. A swipe to the next slide showed her getting cozy in her plush chair as she prompted up her elbow on the backrest and closed her legs. Just like in the previous shot, she didn’t seem to pay attention to the camera and was peering down at her phone.

The upload stirred quite the excitement among her followers, reeling in more than 10,200 likes and close to 120 comments in the first hour of going live on the platform.

“You’re unbelievable,” raved one Instagrammer, further expressing their feelings about the look with a hot-face and heart-eyes emoji.

“How are you even real,” quipped a second follower, adding a heart-eyes emoji. “Absolutely stunning,” continued the message, trailed by a two-hearts emoji.

“Every photo is my new fave,” declared one of her devotees, followed by three heart-eyes emoji.

On Wednesday, the blonde stunned fans with a couple of beachside snaps wherein she looked smoking hot in a knotted bandeau bikini from the same swimwear brand. That post has been liked more than 35,300 times since it was shared.