Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Tiny String Bikini Bottoms: ‘Summer State Of Mind’

The Brazilian lingerie model rocked a pair of tiny bikini bottoms during a beach shoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio gave fans a taste of summer with her latest magazine cover as she shared a look at the front of Elle Greece on Instagram this week. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel proved she’s most definitely still got it three years after she hung up her wings following 13 years with the lingerie brand as she showed off her fit and toned body during a beach shoot.

The gorgeous photo, which she posted on June 10, showed the mom of two as she posed in front of the ocean waves.

Alessandra didn’t leave a lot to the imagination on her bottom half, as she rocked only a pair of tiny bikini bottoms.

The 39-year-old supermodel sizzled in the skimpy swim look, which was made up of a small piece of black material that was held up by two thin strings which were tied into bows on her hips.

The bottoms appeared to be slightly shimmery and were low-rise, sitting well below her navel and highlighting her slim waist and long legs.

Alessandra kept things a little more covered on her top half. She rocked a chartreuse-colored crop top with sleeves pushed up to her elbows. The knit design also featured a slim belt that stretched across her waist with a metallic fastening at the front of her torso.

Alessandra placed both of her hands on the outside of her black aviator sunglasses and posed with her mouth open while she twisted her body slightly toward the camera.

The Brazilian supermodel had her long, brunette hair pulled up while she flaunted her glowing tan.

The model — who recently rocked a red-hot bikini and swimsuit in a set of underwater photos — tagged a number of the creatives who worked on the photo shoot in her upload, including photographer Mario Sierra, hair and makeup artist Vicky Marcos, and stylist Sylvia Montoliu.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the cover in the comments section.

“Summer vibes,” one Instagram user commented with a sunshine and fire emoji.

“So HOT,” another admirer said with two heart eye emoji.

“AMAZING BEAUTY!” a third comment read.

Alessandra’s latest upload has received over 49,000 likes in less than 13 hours.

But this is far from the only time fans of the supermodel have seen her in her swimwear. Alessandra has her own swim line, called Gal Floripa, and often models bikinis and swimsuits from the brand.

Last month, the star sizzled in a skimpy white bikini during a sunset photoshoot at the beach for the company, which she co-founded with her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and their close friend, Gisele Coria.