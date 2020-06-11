Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Get Cozy At A Friend’s Birthday Party

A video posted on Instagram by Tristan Thompson’s old teammate, Jordan Clarkson, shows the basketball player getting cozy with his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, TMZ reported on Thursday. The pair were celebrating a friend’s birthday at Tristan’s Los Angeles home at the time.

The video revealed a group of people singing happy birthday as a friend blew out the candles. Tristan had his arm around Khloe’s hip as they both held up their phones to film the event. Although the pair have spent a lot of time together recently, sources told TMZ that the two are not a couple. Khloe and Tristan are simply friends that are co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, together.

The TMZ source also confirmed that Khloe and Tristan are living apart, although they do see each other every day. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tristan stepped up his parenting now that he has more time during the quarantine.

“He’s grown leaps and bounds as a father since a year ago. The quarantine has done good things for him and his relationship with his daughter,” a source told Hollywood Life in May.

It was reported that the entire Kardashian family was impressed with the basketball star’s attempts to get closer to his daughter. True’s mom is reportedly thrilled about the situation. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had an extraordinary relationship with her father, Robert Kardashian.

“Khloe was so close to her dad, so it’s extra special for her to see. It’s actually very emotional for Khloe, she just loves seeing them together,” the Hollywood Life source shared.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has reportedly been playing dolls and dress up with little True. He has been enjoying his time so much that Tristan has considered a career move. The basketball player would love to move to the Los Angeles Clippers or the Los Angeles Lakers so that he can continue to spend time with Khloe and True after the pandemic.

Although the pair aren’t back to being a couple, Khloe and Tristan have come together on one thing. The pair are united against Kimberly Alexander, a woman who claimed that the Cavaliers player is the father of her child.

Khloe and Tristan sent Kimberly a cease-and-desist letter and eventually filed a libel lawsuit against her. Tristan reportedly took a DNA test which proved he was not the father of Kimberly’s child. Besides True, Tristan has another child, a 3-year-old son named Prince, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.