‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday: Heartsore Wyatt Facilitates Steffy & Liam’s Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, June 12 reveals one of the most romantic “Steam” moments on the show. The throwback episode originally aired on April 8, 2016, and depicted the reunion between Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) after Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) kidnapped him, per Soap Central. However, the moment was bittersweet for Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), as he and Steffy had tied the knot just the day before.

The soap opera is currently rebroadcasting classic shows according to a weekly theme because they ran out of new episodes on April 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. This week, the theme explores fan-favorite episodes that had tongues wagging.

Quinn’s ‘Adam And Eve’

Quinn kidnapped Liam so that her son, Wyatt, could have a shot with Steffy and the life she believed he deserved.

However, Liam suffered from a concussion and had amnesia. He could not remember who he was and so Quinn fed him a story. She let him believe that they were “Adam” and “Eve” and that they were married. At first, Liam believed her story and it seemed as if Quinn was falling in love with him.

But as time went by, Liam started getting flashbacks. He couldn’t reconcile Quinn’s doctored pics with his memories and he was confused.

Bill Suspects Foul Play

In the meantime, everyone believed that Liam had written them off. Although Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Steffy tried to reach out to him by phone, they received texts back that said that he wanted nothing to do with them. Of course, Quinn had sent the text messages to get them off Liam’s trail.

Bill started to suspect foul play and asked Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to locate his son. But he came up empty-handed. Bill called Steffy to meet him at Liam’s house so that they could talk about his missing son.

Wyatt Breaks Liam Out

In the meantime, Wyatt visited his mom and stumbled upon the truth. He realized that she had kidnapped Liam and fed him lies. When he called Liam by his name, his brother looked confused.

Wyatt and Quinn took it outside and she begged him to leave them alone. She claimed that they were happy and in love. Quinn pointed out that Wyatt also had everything he wanted and he would lose it all if he told anybody about Liam.

But Wyatt wasn’t going to live a lie. He kicked down the door and asked Liam to trust him. Liam said he knew that he was his brother. In the short space of time that Quinn and Wyatt were outside, Liam had regained enough of his memory to recall who he was.

They dragged Quinn into a closet, locked the door, and went to the cliff house.

Heartsore Wyatt Facilitates “Steam” Reunion

The moment was bittersweet for Wyatt as he told Liam where he could find Steffy. He was in love with his wife but realized that