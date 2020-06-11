YouTube Star Niki DeMartino Poses In Floral Orange Crop Top & Ripped Jeans For Latest Instagram Outfit Post

YouTube star Niki DeMartino treated fans with a number of new photos of herself on Instagram.

The 25-year-old stunned in a knitted orange crop top with different colored flowers all over. The item of clothing helped display her decolletage as well as her midriff. To complete the outfit, she paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue ripped denim jeans. DeMartino kept her nails short with a coat of red polish and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. She is known for sporting different hair colors and opted for orange locks with her natural dark roots still on show. For her makeup application, DeMartino appeared to have applied lipstick, black mascara, and eyeliner.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a low angle. DeMartino was photographed standing up underneath a tree with her arms beside her. She looked down directly at the camera lens and showed off a hint of her underboob.

In the next slide, she was snapped sitting down with her knee raised. DeMartino placed one hand to her face and sported a pouty expression.

In the third and final frame, she looked down at the camera with both arms beside her. DeMartino stood up with her tongue poking out.

For her caption, she told fans that her most recent YouTube video consists of her revealing her top seven Instagram secrets.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in a previous video with her twin sister, Gabi DeMartino, she is spending her quarantine at home.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 71,400 likes and over 370 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“You have helped me start to accept myself for who I am,” one user wrote.

“You’re always killing it with ur outfits,” another devotee shared.

“Ugh, I wish my underboob was cute like yours. I love the top,” remarked a third fan.

“CAN I PLS HAVE UR CONFIDENCE LIKE RIGHT NOW PLS AND THANKS,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a comfy long-sleeved white jumper with a colorful floral print on the front. DeMartino was snapped lying in bed with her shoulder-length wavy hair styled down. She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup while accessorizing with numerous gold necklaces and small earrings.