WWE Spoilers: Controversial Segment Involving Jeff Hardy Reportedly Set To Air On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

WWE’s decision to incorporate Jeff Hardy’s real-life addiction issues into his feud with Sheamus hasn’t been received well by wrestling fans and industry experts. However, the company isn’t backing down from the storyline, and this week’s Friday Night SmackDown is reportedly set to include another controversial segment involving the superstars.

According to Sportskeeda, the go-home segment before their match at this weekend’s Backlash pay-per-view will see the pair get into a heated confrontation that culminates with Sheamus having urine thrown in his face. The report states that the segment has already been recorded as the show was pre-taped, and word of it comes from the outlet’s backstage sources who were present at the time.

The segment in question — which will be moderated by Renee Young — will be a contract signing which leads to a man in a lab coat showing up with security guards to demand a urine sample from Hardy.

The reason for the sample is because Sheamus doesn’t want to step into the ring with a “junkie.” This will lead to Hardy admitting that he has a substance problem before throwing the sample in his opponent’s face.

This ultimately sets up the match for Backlash, which Sheamus was seemingly trying to avoid. In the storyline, Sheamus has been intent on ruining Hardy’s career, but he doesn’t appear to be keen on actually wrestling the veteran superstar.

The segment sounds similar to a confrontation Shawn Michaels had with Vince McMahon on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2006. That storyline also ended with the heel — McMahon — having the sample thrown all over him.

The upcoming segment between Hardy and Sheamus is bound to receive some negative backlash. On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Hardy was arrested after being discovered reeking of alcohol following a car wreck. This was a reference to his real-life DUI issues, and several wrestlers — including Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Matt Hardy — called it tasteless.

Hardy has struggled with addiction issues throughout his career, but he made headlines again last year after being arrested twice for a DUI and public intoxication, respectively. In some people’s eyes, the current storyline with Sheamus is too personal.

Hardy has received treatment for his issues since last year’s incidents, and he appears to be in a much better place these days. While he’s probably given WWE permission to mention his personal troubles in the storyline, he seems more interested in participating in fun angles and dream matches moving forward.