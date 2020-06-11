Donny Osmond Shares Pics Of Scary Car Accident With Instagram

The entertainer revealed that he was 'grateful' no one was hurt.

Donny Osmond shared he was OK when he posted two images that showed the results of a scary car accident after his Tesla had a “messy encounter” with a semitruck. Thankfully, the entertainer said in the caption that he was “grateful” that no one was injured.

In the first of two photos, the beloved singer, actor, and dancer was seen standing next to his white car toward the rear of its right side. Donny wore a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt, black athletic pants, and sneakers in the image. On his face was a pair of dark sunglasses. The usual smile that is always on his face was replaced by a look of unhappiness as his mouth was drawn into a thin, closed line. In his right hand, he held a folder and his arms were cross atop one another.

The collision appeared to have occurred in Donny’s home state of Utah where he, wife Debbie, and their extended family live. The family has been sheltering in place throughout the current pandemic. A large mountain range was clearly seen behind Donny in the photo.

Donny’s Tesla appeared to be very damaged. Underneath the right door handle on the passenger’s side down toward the bottom of the vehicle, across the rear door, along the bottom, and over the right rear wheel, the paint was completely taken off the car. Several large dents were also seen on the vehicle.

In the second image, the car was pictured farther off the road where it appeared to have been moved after the collision. The full extent of the damage was clearly seen.

Donny did not go into any further details regarding the frightening accident.

His sister Marie was one of the first to comment on the photo. She made a statement of relief that her older brother and performing partner of over 40 years appeared to be OK.

Fans of the entertainer also chimed in on the images and shared in their joy that Donny did not appear to be injured.

“Omg how does someone report to insurance ‘I hit Donny Osmonds Tesla yikes!!!'” remarked one follower of the former teen idol.

“Thank goodness. You all are ok. What a blessing. I hope your day goes much better. Hugs,” said a second fan.

“Wow, glad to hear no one was hurt. I hope you aren’t too shaken up from the encounter,” stated a third Instagram user.