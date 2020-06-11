Carrie Underwood Tears Up As She Discusses Her ‘Purpose In The World’

Carrie got emotional in the latest episode of her and husband Mike Fisher's web series.

Carrie Underwood became visibly emotional in the latest episode of her and husband Mike Fisher’s docu-series as she opened up about what she believes her “purpose in the world” is. The country superstar teared up during episode three of the web show, called Mike And Carrie: God & Country, in which she spoke candidly about her faith and her life as a mother to their two boys.

In the latest peek inside the couple’s life at home, which was shared via the non-profit organization I Am Second on June 10 and titled ‘Just Blurt Out Whatever’, Carrie admitted that she felt it was her job to ensure everybody in the world knows that God loves them.

“This goes for everybody everywhere. You are loved, and you are wanted,” Carrie explained, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. Her eyes filled with tears, and she took an emotional pause.

“There are some not too great things that happen in the world, and happen within families,” she continued in the episode, which was filmed a few months ago.

“We are all flawed. Our flaws I think sometimes ripple out onto everyone else, but through everything I want the people in my life to know that they are loved by God. God wouldn’t have made any of us if he didn’t want us,” the mom of two continued.

“That’s part of my purpose in the world… if I can just make everyone feel that they are loved. I feel like that’s my job,” the visibly emotional “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer continued.

The latest episode of the web series came shortly after Carrie gave fans a peek inside their private life with a string of personal photos for Mike’s 40th birthday and was also full of adorable little titbits that gave fans an insight into her and Mike’s life as parents to 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah.

Carrie shared that she feels “very connected” with her family when they all “have cuddles in the morning.”

The couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next month, also spoke about how they work to instil a strong faith in both of their children.

Carrie shared an adorable conversation she once had with Isaiah where he told her about how he knew he was supposed to love God.

The star recalled her eldest son said, “I have to love God even more than you, mommy.”

Mike then shared a story of how he once got a cut on his finger while the family were on tour, after which Isaiah came over to comfort him and prayed for God to heal him — just as Mike had done for his son before.

The retired Nashville Predators captain described the moment as being “the coolest thing ever.”

In last week’s episode, Carrie emotionally opened up about how she suffered three miscarriages before she fell pregnant with Jacob in 2018. The star recalled how she believed she may have been experiencing a fourth consecutive miscarriage after she found out that she was expecting again.