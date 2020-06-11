Faith Stowers Says Jax Taylor Should Be Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘He’s Said Very, Very Mean Things’

The former Bravo star claims Jax 'probably had more terrible things to say' than the fired cast members did.

Faith Stowers thinks Jax Taylor should be fired from Vanderpump Rules because he has said “terrible” things to her and other cast members on the Bravo reality show.

Days after the network announced the bombshell firing of major cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, Stowers said Vanderpump Rules veteran Jax should be next.

Faith, who recently detailed past racist actions against her when she was the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules, said that Jax had “probably had more terrible things to say” than Stassi and Kristen did.

“He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members,” Faith told Entertainment Tonight. “He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started.”

Faith added that Jax would say “mean things” and later apologize, but that he continues to get away with everything he does despite the fact that he’s a 40-year-old man. She added that Lisa Vanderpump needs to step in and get him off the show as well.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Faith went into detail about the bullying she suffered while filming Vanderpump Rules after she had an affair with Jax. She added that some of the cast members tried to “destroy” her by having her arrested for allegedly going AWOL from the military, despite the fact that she had honorable discharge papers after completing eight years of service.

Faith also claimed that after Jax’s car went missing, she was accused of grand theft auto by some cast members.

Jax went so far as to tweet about the false charges against Faith. But the former SURver noted that Jax himself was arrested for stealing sunglasses in an early Vanderpump Rules episode, and she wondered why he would false accusations against her without getting the true story.

Faith told Us Weekly that she thinks original cast members Stassi and Kristen will “benefit” from being fired because they will now be able to take the time to learn and educate themselves on racism. But she also said the other cast members who have said some “terrible things” need to be educated as well.

“I didn’t even know the depth of the crazy things that they were saying,” Faith said. “I got DMs from other shows, from other females on other shows saying that Mr. Taylor had said some crazy things to them that were racial. So I think he gets a pat on the back a lot.”

Faith’s comments about Jax come as fellow former cast member Billie Lee alleged that the OG cast member refused to film with her because she’s transgender. Billie has posted shared several social posts with the hashtag #CancelJaxTaylor, and she posted a “receipt” of a 2017 tweet he posted in which he predicted Faith would be going to jail.