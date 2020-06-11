Maya Jama Rocks Tiny Leopard-Print Dress & Leather Jacket While Holding A Plate Of Cake

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself in an eye-catching number. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for her outfit posts via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Jama stunned in a short velvet leopard-print dress that fell above her upper thigh. The garment was low-cut and helped display her decolletage, which was accessorized with a necklace featuring her initial. The top half of the dress was tight-fitted like a corset while the bodice was in the style of a flared skirt. Over the top, Jama wore a black leather jack with bold white text going down the right sleeve. To complete the ensemble, she put on sheer black tights and black lace-up leather boots. The 25-year-old styled her long wavy dark hair down and opted for small dangling earrings. For her makeup application, Jama appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

In the image, Jama looked to have been papped from afar. The TV personality had the wind in her hair while looking over to her left. In her right hand, she held up a white plate with cake and a black leather rucksack with the other.

According to The Outfit Finder on Instagram, Jama’s dress is a Raisa Vanessa design while the leather jacket was from Vestiaire Collective.

Jama didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, in a separate Instagram post, she posed in the same ensemble by her dressing room for her Sunday Brunch appearance inside the Television Centre located in London.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 194,000 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Yummy and that cake looks yummy too,” one user wrote.

“Three-course meal and a snack right there,” another devotee shared.

“This outfit is an absolute look,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Simply stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a peach-colored crop top paired with light blue denim dungarees with rips in the knee area. To complete the outfit, Jama put on comfy white Converse sneakers. She has continued to work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and protected herself with a white face mask. The presenter was working on BBC’s new show Saving The Summer and had social distanced rehearsals on the day the images were taken.