Valerie Cossette Shows Off Her ‘Naughty Zipper’ In Curve-Flaunting Instagram Update

The tattooed beauty enticed fans in an unzipped bodysuit that exposed her braless cleavage.

Brunette beauty Valerie Cossette gave her Instagram followers plenty to look at in yesterday’s photo update, rocking a formfitting outfit that highlighted all of her killer curves. The Canadian smokeshow crammed her busty assets into a ribbed white bodysuit from Fashion Nova, an outfit which sported a long black zipper going diagonally across the chest. Valerie upped the ante by leaving the zipper open and ditching her bra to flash an eyeful of cleavage through the cheeky gash.

The bodysuit was a tank top style that bared her arms, leaving her gorgeous sleeve tattoo on display. The item clung to her voluptuous figure, accentuating the size difference between her bountiful bosom and chiseled waist. The Bang Energy elite model coupled the racy top with a pair of skintight blue jeans, tugging down on her side pocket as she cocked her hip and tilted her head to the side in a come-hither pose. The distressed denims teased a glimpse of her thigh, showing a bit of extra skin.

The jeans were decorated with a thick silver chain draping down her hip, which seemed to match her massive hoop earrings. Valerie added more bling with a thin gold chain that she wore half-tucked into the bodysuit’s neckline.

The gorgeous brunette was all dolled-up for the shot, sporting a chic makeup application that added a sophisticated touch to her saucy attire. She highlighted her blue gaze with winged eyeliner and rocked long lashes to further bring out her eyes. She appeared to wear a matte rose shade on her plump lips, which made her voluptuous mouth look even fuller. Her glam look also seemed to include highlighted cheeks and sculpted, arched eyebrows, which were several shades lighter than her raven tresses. Valerie pulled her long locks into a sleek, high ponytail, showing off her supple neck.

The model appeared to be snapped at home, as the photo showed a familiar background that fans have had the chance to admire in previous sultry posts. The tasteful interior included a bar, which was complete with two black stools and lavishly decorated with white flowers and a small, gilded vase. Valerie had her hand on one of the bar stools and was fixing the camera with a longing stare, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way.

The hot look brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up 1,021 messages overnight. Her admirers clicked the like button more than 69,600 times, rendering the post a fan-favorite.

“Woww,” wrote Peruvian bombshell Paula Manzanal, further expressing her love for the look with a pair of heart-eyes.

“Gorgeous,” commented curvy tattooed beauty Vicky Aisha, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“Naughty girl,” quipped Australian model Gemma Walker, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are great,” chimed in fellow Bang Energy model Nina Serebrova, who left a heart at the end of her comment.