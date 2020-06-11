NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Three Players And Draft Pick To Timberwolves For Karl-Anthony Towns

Despite surpassing the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Boston Celtics are currently not viewed on the same level as other powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers. In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Celtics should continue to find ways to address the issues on their roster, including their need for a starting-caliber center. One of the dream trade targets for the Celtics in the 2020 NBA offseason is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to make Towns available on the trade market this summer but if they did the unthinkable, the Celtics would have enough trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal. In the proposed trade deal by David Gedeon of Fadeaway World, the Celtics would be sending a trade package that includes Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, and 2020 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns, James Johnson, and Jacob Evans.

“This is likely another dead deal as Towns’ rift with management seems to have been settled after the Minnesota Timberwolves landed his close friend, D’Angelo Russell,” Gedeon wrote. “The Celtics can still try. The deal would likely be more enticing if done during the season if the Wolves come off to a slow start, but then the picks wielded may double.”

Though the suggested trade scenario is highly unlikely to happen in the 2020 NBA offseason, it would definitely be interesting to see Towns playing for a legitimate title contender like the Celtics. Compared to the Timberwolves, the Celtics are undeniably a much better team. Adding a player of Towns’ caliber to their core of Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Gordon Hayward would make them a more dangerous team in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The successful acquisition of Towns from the Timberwolves would tremendously improve the Celtics’ performance on both ends of the floor. Towns would give the Celtics a very reliable scoring option, incredible rebounder, facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. This season, the 24-year-old center is averaging 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, in exchange for Towns, the Timberwolves would be acquiring a combination of a young and promising, a quality veteran role player, a reliable backup center, and a future first-round pick. Brown and Smart could team up with D’Angelo Russell to form the new core that would try to end the curse in Minnesota.