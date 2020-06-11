Abby Dowse Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ In Racy, Cleavage-Baring Instagram Update

The Aussie bombshell went braless under a semi-sheer top for her latest share.

Abby Dowse’s latest Instagram update proved that pink is definitely her color. In a photo shared with fans this morning, the Australian model dazzled in a cheeky little outfit from Missy Empire that caught the eye with its pastel-pink palette and glittery embellishments. The look was as racy as it was chic, and included a plunging, sequin-lattice top that completely exposed her impressive cleavage. Abby kicked things up a notch by opting to go braless under the revealing item, and slipped on skimpy denim bottoms to show off her pins.

The upload showed the blond bombshell sitting on a chair with her knees slightly spread, in a casual pose that emphasized her bare thighs. Abby wasn’t looking at the camera, and was rather preoccupied with her phone, peering down at the screen as she held her hands in her lap. Since her arm obstructed the view, it was difficult to tell whether she wore shorts or a mini skirt. However, the vibrant color leaped out at the viewers, blending bubblegum-pink tones with contrasting ruby accents around the waistline and side pockets. Fans could also notice the high-rise style that highlighted her waist, as well as the discrete frayed trim adorning the hemline.

Abby paired the denim piece with a strappy, halterneck crop top in a complimenting taffy shade. The front-closure number was sufficiently deep-cut on the sides to afford a generous view of her perky bust, leaving her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire not only due to its scandalous neckline but its semi-sheer design as well. The two sides of the skimpy top were connected with a small metal hoop just below the chest line, showing quite a bit of her toned midriff. The sequins glimmered under the camera flash, lending a glamorous vibe to the saucy look.

“Pretty in pink,” Abby captioned the photo, adding an assortment of heart emoji that also included sparkles.

The 30-year-old looked radiant in the glitzy get-up, which accentuated her all-over glow. She further brightened up her beautiful features with a light, natural-looking makeup that seemed to involve highlighted cheeks and a glossy pink lipstick. Her eyelids looked dusted with a gold, skin-toned eyeshadow. Her glam look was completed with long lashes and sculpted eyebrows.

As usual, the model spruced up her outfit with plenty of bling, rocking large hoop earrings, a couple of bracelets, and several rings on her fingers. Her customary layered pendant necklace decorated her ample décolletage, nearly falling into her cleavage. Abby topped off her look with a messy hairstyle that added to her sultry allure. She wore her long, golden tresses down and swept to the side, letting her tousled locks brush over her shoulder in an unruly manner.

While Abby didn’t add a geotag to her post to indicate where the photo was taken, the all-white decor suggested that she was at home. The snap showed a small glimpse of a stylish interior — one that fans are well familiar with — which consisted of a wood panel chair and chiffon drapes covering a massive, floor-length window at her back.

The upload didn’t take long to capture fans’ attention, reeling in 1,000 likes in the first five minutes of going live. The photo went on to amass more than 6,400 likes in a little over an hour, in addition to 200 comments.

“Omg pinkkkk heaven,” wrote one person, leaving three sparkling-heart emoji for the sizzling blonde.

“Definitely! [revolving-hearts emoji] So gorgeous,” agreed a second follower, who added a two-hearts emoji.

“Night out like that all eyes on you,” a third fan said of the hot look, ending with a pair of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“You’re so fine you manage to have the golden hour glow inside at night,” quipped a fourth Instagrammer, followed by a screaming-face and heart-eyes emoji.