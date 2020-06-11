Fired ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spin-Off Writer Craig Gore Wants A Second Chance: ‘I Am Ashamed’

Fired Law & Order: SVU spin-off writer Craig Gore exclusively spoke with Page Six about his ousting from the upcoming Dick Wolf series. He said he was “ashamed” by what happened and would welcome another chance at writing for the long-running franchise.

“I am ashamed with all the negative attention that led to the show, my friends and family,” Gore told the outlet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gore was let go after he posted a pic of himself holding a rifle on his social media alongside a caption that read, “You think I won’t light motherf*ckers up who are trying to f*ck with my property … Think again.”

Whew imagine being on this dude’s writing staff and having to dial into the next Zoom meeting ???? pic.twitter.com/LCDRuMugAK — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 2, 2020

The spin-off Gore would have worked on is the upcoming series focused on Christopher Meloni’s popular Law & Order: SVU character Elliot Stabler. His previous writing credits include S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D. Along with overseeing the Law & Order franchise, Wolf also helms the Chicago universe.

After his volatile social media posts came to light, Wolf quickly took action and fired Gore, saying he would not “tolerate” that behavior. Gore’s posts were made in response to the worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

When the news broke that Wolf had terminated Gore from the show, the majority of users on social media appeared to support his decision. Dozens of people were impressed by the prolific executive producer acting so fast, including Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T, who praised Wolf for his decision.

While chatting with Page Six, the writer said he would like to apologize to both Ice-T and Wolf if he was given the opportunity.

The Wrap reported that Meloni also discussed Gore’s firing on his Twitter. He said he had “no idea” who the writer was in response to a now-deleted fan tweet.

Meloni was not mentioned in the Page Six article.

The outlet also specifically asked Gore if he would consider working on the upcoming George Floyd episode planned for season 22 of Law & Order: SVU. Showrunner Warren Leight confirmed the episode was in the works in a recent interview.

Gore went on to say that if he were given another chance to work on the franchise, he would gladly accept the opportunity.

“I would love to get the opportunity to work on ‘Law & Order,’ as far as writing in the studio. If I could help in any way, of course I would, but I don’t have that relationship with Dick Wolf right now,” he responded.