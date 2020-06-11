Leanna Bartlett Bares Abs In Houndstooth Crop Top & Skintight Black Leggings

Leanna Bartlett bared her midriff in her most recent Instagram offering. Clad in a houndstooth crop top and leggings, she looked smoking hot in an outfit that showed a lot of skin, yet still remained stylish.

The model recently took to social media to share two stunning photos on Wednesday night. She claimed that she was “obsessed” with the leggings from the Heather Presley Collection and she also loved the crop top.

The long-sleeved crop top was form-fitting and showed off Leanna’s upper body. It clung to her frame like a second skin. The top had a scooped neckline that allowed Leanna to put her ample cleavage on display and showcased her bronzed décolletage to perfection. The crop top also had a cutout feature in the front to expose even more skin.

Of course, the houndstooth check pattern took the top to the next level. The timeless print elevated the top and the black-and-white pattern contrasted with the model’s sun-kissed skin tone.

Leanna teamed the top with a pair of classic black leggings. The tights hugged her trim hips and lean thighs and showed off her toned physique. The pants had a high-waist design which is currently on-trend.

Leanna’s top and leggings left her midriff exposed. She flaunted her skinny waist and toned abs as she posed for the camera.

The social media influencer appeared to be wearing a full face of natural-looking makeup. She highlighted her eyes and seemed to be wearing a soft pink lipstick. She styled her hair in a side-part and allowed her blond tresses to cascade in soft, loose waves down her shoulder and back.

Leanna posed outside on a paved walkway on a sunny day. Next to her, a lush garden was in full bloom complete with blossoming flowers and trees.

In the first snap, she stood in profile and looked over her shoulder. She ran her fingers through her hair while looking directly at the camera with slightly parted lips.

Leanna then posed facing the camera. She put her hand on her waist and fixed her gaze on the lens.

The 34-year-old’s fans waxed lyrical about the ensemble and took to the comments section to sing her praises.

“That pattern seems to be in high demand,” one fan noted.

An Instagram user claimed that Leanna was their obsession.

“You’re everything and my favorite obsession Lee! Very beautiful,” they gushed.

One follower complimented Leanna and felt that she made the outfit special with her beauty and physique.

“You make the outfit look amazing! It won’t look nearly as nice on anybody else!” they raved.

Leanna has a massive following of 3.3 million fans. They loved her latest update and inundated her with more than 34,000 likes, emoji, and compliments.