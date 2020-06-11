Draya Michele Flaunts Her Curvy Body In Multiple Purple Bikinis For Latest Update

Draya Michele showcased her killer curves to promote her swimwear in her latest Instagram update. For the post, the model shared a collage of seven photos where she wore different bikinis in each shot.

The 35-year-old showed off her curvaceous figure from various angles in the upload. Each piece was part of her Mint Swim brand’s new summer collection, and each of them were purple-colored. She only displayed her upper torso in the snaps, and kept her gorgeous face out of frame.

In the top left image, Draya – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – tilted her body to the side in a two-piece that highlighted her toned stomach. The bikini had thick straps, and a clasp in the middle of the top that connected the two cups. Draya sported a ruffled one-piece in the next photo, which hugged onto her fit figure and accentuated her ample cleavage. This suit had a v-cut bottom that gave a view of her curvy thighs. The next bathing suit was another one piece, but this one was laced up the middle and tied at the top.

The Basketball Wives star wore a different one-piece in the bottom left picture. This suit was open in the middle and the sides. Draya modeled the most revealing outfit in the middle image. Her bust was exposed along with her midsection as the left side of the swimsuit wrapped up and across her body for an adventurous look. The bikini below that was strapless with a hoop in the middle of the top, and another hoop on the side of the bottoms. In the bottom right snap, Draya wore a two-piece that had a single strap over the right shoulder, and had brown and purple colors.

Draya shared the collage Wednesday night with her 8 million Instagram followers, and over 55,000 of them showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over four hours. She received over 650 comments in that short time. Multiple models praised the collection and revealed their favorites. Many fans had an affinity for the color choice.

“Omg the one in middle,” model Tokyo Styles wrote.

“The middle row,” social media star Amra Reyes commented.

“Omg love!!!!!!!” a female follower wrote while adding several purple-heart emoji.

“A dude gotta [be] mad if he let this BEAUTY get away,” an admirer added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Draya flaunted her figure in a tiny black bikini last month. That suit was also part of her Mint Swim line.