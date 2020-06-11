Rosa Acosta Flaunts Curvy Posterior In Partially Sheer Purple Leggings

Rosa Acosta took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself in some flattering activewear.

In the shared photo, the model/fitness trainer rocked a snug purple long-sleeved crop top which she paired with matching leggings. The crop top’s sleeves were sheer, and the leggings featured diagonal mesh stripes on either side. She completed the outfit with a pair of multicolored high-top sneakers.

Rosa wore her hair loose in the photo, and it cascaded to her waist from a middle part. She seemed to have accentuated her brown eyes with dark eyeliner and mascara but appeared to keep her lips understated with a neutral lip gloss.

She posed with her back to the camera and stood with her weight shifted to one side, which emphasized her shapely posterior. Rosa seemed to be in her backyard for the photoshoot and was joined by a large black-and-white dog that stared up at her adoringly.

In her caption, Rosa called the dog her workout buddy. It looked like she was about to tackle a strength training routine since she had placed a black kettlebell near her foot.

Rosa’s photo inspired lots of compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful in purple,” one fan wrote before adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

A second fan seemed to have forgotten all rules pertaining to sentence structure when they expressed their admiration for Rosa.

“Very attractive gorgeous darling sizzling hot beauty a mighty fine sizzling hot, masterpiece oh my,” they wrote.

Her dog got some attention from fans as well.

“Love how your dog is so patient and admiring you,” a third Instagram user added.

“Myself and princess are looking at you in the SAME MANNER,” a fourth commenter remarked.

Rosa also wore some eye-catching purple leggings in a photo she posted to the social media platform five days ago. In that image, she paired the pants with a light blue sports bra but seemed to be in the same outdoor location where she posed for her most recent Instagram photo. While the leggings in her latest post featured mesh panels, the pair in her previous photo were covered in a textured open-weave material.

In her caption, Rosa called them “Anti-Cellulite Effect Leggings” and shared that they were from her fashion brand, Cossamia.

The post has been liked more than 8,000 times and close to 120 Instagram users have commented on it so far.