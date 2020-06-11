Liz Katz Flaunts Bountiful Cleavage In Floral Shirt, Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Hat As Hopper From ‘Stranger Things’

Liz Katz looked smoking hot when she updated her Instagram feed with her latest cosplay costume. This time around, she channeled Jim Hopper from Stranger Things and exposed way more than the “three-inch minimum.”

Liz stunned in her depiction of one of the fan-favorite characters from the Netflix original series. In a plunging floral shirt, cowboy hat, and a pair of Daisy Dukes, Liz’s rendition of Hopper was certainly very sexy.

The cosplay model even went braless for this particular shot. She amped up the look by unbuttoning her pink-and-green floral shirt and revealing her bountiful cleavage. Liz then made sure that her assets took center stage by knotting the shirt just below her breasts.

The 31-year-old teamed the skimpy top with a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes. The racy shorts had a lace edging for a decidedly feminine touch and exposed Liz’s lean thighs. However, she took things to the next level by also unzipping the shorts for a more risqué look.

Those who follow the model know that she is pregnant and recently posted a baby bump pic. Liz styled her hair to fall over her shoulders and appeared to be wearing some makeup.

As a serious cosplay artist, Liz knows it’s all about the details. She accessorized with a cowboy hat, strappy platform suede boots, and a bottle of Chianti. When Liz first revealed the costume in 2019, she captioned that Instagram image with “Hopper sure loves his Chianti.”

The social media influencer posed outdoors. She picked a wooded area and sat on a tree stump with her legs wide open. The ground was covered in dirt and leaves, but the dappled light through the trees provided the perfect backdrop for the photo. Liz tilted her head and looked directly at the camera. She slightly parted her lips while holding the Chianti bottle in her left hand.

In her caption, Liz alluded to the scene from Stranger Things where Hopper spied his daughter, Eleven Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown), making out with Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) in her bedroom. She telepathically slammed the door shut and Hopper jumped up to remind her, “Leave the door open three inches.”

Liz has a staggering following of over 1.2 million people. She regularly updates her page with titillating shots in an array of costumes and often includes snaps from her personal life as well. This specific image has already garnered more than 21,000 likes in the short time since it went live.

“You’re one of a kind, you seductive, gorgeous woman!” one fan waxed lyrical.

“Love that picture of you. So beautiful,” another follower gushed.

A third Instagram user issued an invitation to Liz.

“Please feel free to sneak on in, the door is open.”

This is Liz’s second Stranger Things costume this week. The Inquisitr reported that she wore an outfit from the Scoops Ahoy ice creamery that featured on the show.