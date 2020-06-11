Brielle & Ariana Biermann Look Almost Identical In New Instagram Pics: ‘Brunette Biermanns’

Ariana and Brielle Biermann were almost impossible to tell apart in new pics shared via Brielle’s Instagram account on Wednesday, Hollywood Life reported.

In the first new upload, the sisters were seen sitting beside each other in a car while Brielle took a selfie, likely with her smartphone. In the past, the Biermann sisters have opted for lighter shades of blond, but the new photo showed that they could pull off just about any hue.

Both Brielle and Ariana left their long brown locks loose and wavy. Brielle wore a white T-shirt while her 18-year-old sister rocked a crop top with a sunflower graphic on the front.

The second image was very similar to the first, except that Ariana leaned in even closer toward her sister for the adorable snap.

Brielle looked to be sporting a full face of glam that included multiple shades of eye shadow along her eyelids and smudged along her lower waterline. It also looked like she was wearing a dense layer of mascara, lip liner, lipstick, foundation, and blush. Her eyebrows seemed well-groomed.

Ariana’s makeup application appeared somewhat similar to her sisters except it seemed like she wore a little less eye shadow and instead played up her eyes dramatically with extra mascara and eyeliner.

Each girl looked to be wearing a natural shade of pink on her lips, and they both parted their hair down the middle.

Brielle tagged multiple hairstylists in the first picture.

Within five hours of going live, Brielle’s post had garnered over 58,900 likes and more than 500 comments. Their mother, Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was one of the many people that liked and commented on Brielle’s latest share.

Kim wrote “my girls” in the comments section alongside two heart-eyes emoji.

“I love you bobcat,” said Ariana, adding a white heart emoji.

Hundreds of the girls’ fans showered them in compliments and praised their gorgeous new hair color. Most seemed to agree that they looked terrific as brunettes, some even preferred it to their former blond color.

“Ariana looking just like Kim!! Wow,” said one fan.

“Dark hair on you guys is everything!!!!!!!” raved another.

“This color is perfection for both of you,” gushed a third admirer.

“Looking beautiful love the brunette hair. We gotta stick together,” chimed in a fourth devotee.

