Qimmah Russo Pulls Down The Waistband Of Her Pink Leggings To Reveal Chiseled Abs

Qimmah Russo seemed very proud of her chiseled abdominal muscles in the latest photo series on her Instagram page.

In the shared post, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a pink sports bra, matching leggings, and matching sneakers. Qimmah appeared to tease that she was about to pull the waistband of her leggings lower in the first photo of the three-image upload. She leaned her head down in this snapshot and seemed to stare at her enviable midsection.

Then, in the second photo of the series, Qimmah kept her thumbs tucked in the waistband as she tilted her head to one side and flashed a big smile. In the third and last photo, she pulled one side of her leggings down to her upper hip, revealing the “V” taper on her lower abdominal muscles. She stared intensely in this snapshot and parted her lips as she posed.

In each image, Qimmah wore her long black hair in a half-up half-down ponytail and seemed to have applied dark liner and mascara to accentuate her eyes.

In her caption, Qimmah informed her fans that she had a couple of ab challenges coming up but didn’t share a specific launch date for them.

The post accumulated more than 18,000 likes as of this writing, and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered Qimmah with lots of praise.

“These pictures are a treasure,” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their caption.

A second Instagram user simply was a lot more verbose with their praise.

“Pure life beautiful photo and beautiful lady with a wonderful body to admire you and give you love all life queen

“You are honestly the picture of perfection! I just looked it up on Webster’s and there you are!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“So absolutely gorgeous @qimmahrusso,” a fourth person gushed.

While Qimmah rocked activewear in these photos, she wore a gray bralette and a pair of snug high-waisted jeans while she pumped gas in images uploaded to Instagram one day ago.

The post has been liked over 50,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.

She also sported a dressier ensemble in a photo series posted to her page three days ago. In those images, Qimmah sported a patterned longsleeved crop top and matching shorts.

That photo has racked up more than 40,000 likes since its upload.