Krissy Cela Flaunts Chiseled Shoulders And Arms In Red Sports Bra For New Upper Body Workout Videos

Krissy Cela targeted her upper body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a red sports bra and a pair of loose-fitting white shorts, Krissy started the first video with a flex of her biceps, which showed off the enviable muscle tone of her arms and shoulders. Then, she knocked out a series of tricep dips. For this exercise, the British fitness trainer propped herself up with her arms against a chair and extended her legs in front of her. She bent her elbows to lower her body, and then straightened them to return to her original position.

She moved on to doing a set of standard push-ups in the next clip but then transitioned into doing diamond push-ups in the third video. This move required her to place her hands closer to one another so that both index fingers and thumbs formed a diamond. Krissy suggested doing 12 repetitions per set for each exercise.

An exercise called “cocoons” came next. These required Krissy to lie down on her back with her head and arms raised. Then, she drew both knees toward her chest and lowered her arms simultaneously. She recommended doing 15 reps of the exercise.

Next, she ended her circuit with a series of Russian twists. She sat up for these but kept her torso tilted backward and her legs slightly bent and lifted. She twisted her torso from side to side to complete her repetitions. Her caption suggested doing three sets of 24 reps.

The post has accumulated more than 25,000 likes so far and more than 180 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fellow fitness influencers like Valentina Lequeux and Kim French praised Krissy for her workout demonstration.

But several non-famous commenters complimented her as well.

“Your workouts have been saving me during Isolation,” one fan wrote before adding a duo of blue heart emoji to their caption. “You’re such an inspiration to me xx.”

More than one commenter seemed excited to give the workout a try.

“Yes love this,” another person commented. “Gonna add it onto one of my workouts.”

Others seemed to be intimidated by the workout’s apparent difficulty.

“My weak a– saving this knowing I can’t even do one push up,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Those diamond push-ups???” a fourth commented. “Hell to the no thank you anyways, sis.”

In her reply, Krissy expressed that she thought the comment was hilarious.