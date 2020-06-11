Kylie & Kendall Jenner Call Dad Caitlyn Their ‘Hero’ And Shares Relationship After She Came Out As Transgender

Kylie and Kendall Jenner remain tremendously proud of their dad Caitlyn Jenner five years after she came out as a transgender woman.

Back in 2015, many fans of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family were surprised when Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) showed the world her authentic self. The news was something that Caitlyn didn’t take lightly when sharing with her children. In addition to Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn has four biological children- Brandon, Brody, Burt and Cassandra, as well as her step-children- Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian. She told People that she sat each one of her children down individually make the reveal. Caitlyn also said that if any of her kids objected to the 70-year-old’s decision, she wouldn’t have gone through with the transition.

Fortunately for Caitlyn, all of her kids were supportive of her decision and wanted her to be happy. Kendall revealed that since Caitlyn’s transition, their bond is closer than before and she feels more connected to her father today.

“When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew,” she shared. “She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us.”

Kendall also shared that prior to Caitlyn coming out, she was already her dad’s biggest fan. The model admitted her most favorite moments with the former Olympian is when she tells her stories of her sports fame and the “wisdom” she receives from her dad. She then continued to say that Caitlyn’s bravery further gave Kendall the confidence t0 enjoy what she wants and to also be herself.

When asked about her dad, Kylie echoed her younger sister’s remarks about her dad being her “hero.” Although she’s also always been proud of Caitlyn, Kylie said her father’s decision to come out made her appreciate and respect the E! alum even more.

“My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license,” Kylie shared. “However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all.”

Following her transition, Caitlyn went on to star in her own reality show, I Am Cait, which documented her journey as a transgender woman. Caitlyn then wrote The Secrets of My Life in 2017, where she shared her experiences of not fully accepting herself in her younger life. While I Am Cait only lasted two seasons, Caitlyn made a brief return to reality television with I’m A Celebrity… Get me out of Here! Although she spilled a few family secrets on the show, Kendall and Kylie cheered their dad on and welcomed her home when she was axed from the competition.