Abigail Ratchford Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 10, sharing a sizzling shot with her 9.1 million followers. The black-and-white snap featured the brunette bombshell showcasing her ample assets in a lacy lingerie set. The photo appeared to be taken in a bedroom, which only added to the seductive factor.

Abigail stood tall, her fit physique taking center stage. She arched her back, curved her body, and jutted out one hip. She looked off to the side. Her mouth was ajar, her lips forming into a smile, showing off her pearly white teeth. One arm fell behind her back, while her other arm was bent at the elbow, her hand tugging at her hair.

The white bra featured a lace applique on the triangular cups. The top was pulled up on Abigail’s chest, which tantalized her followers. The model didn’t just show off her underboob — the entirety of her bust was almost exposed.

She stretched and arched her body, her midriff looking taut and toned.

The white lace panties dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode high on her hips, showing off her hourglass figure.

She wore an open blouse on top, completing the sexy ensemble.

As for her jewelry, Abigail accessorized with glittering, ornate chandelier earrings. The jewelry dripped so low it touched her neck and shoulder.

Her hair was deeply parted. She tossed her licorice-colored locks behind her head, her voluminous tresses tumbling down her back in waves.

Though the picture was done in grayscale, it appeared that Abigail wore a face full of makeup.

Her brows looked to be arched, shaped, and filled in with pencil. Her feathery lashes hit her brow bone, curling upwards dramatically. Her waterline seemed to be lined with kohl liner.

Her cheeks looked to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

She appeared to wear lipstick on her plump pout.

Abigail captioned the photo with a flirtatious message, including a winking face for effect.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

Some commented on her overall look.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan replied.

“Goddess,” shared a second person, including a crown emoji.

“Damn that is amazing,” said a third follower.

Others responded to her caption.

“Magnificent looks like you have it all certainly doesn’t get any better than that,” wrote a fourth social media user, punctuating their comment with a rose and heart-eye emoji.

Others still simply commented with rows of flame emoji.