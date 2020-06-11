Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Keep In Touch But Aren’t Planning To Get Back Together, Report Claims

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly keeping their relationship platonic, weeks after they decided to split.

According to People, Richie and Disick are continuing to give each other space as Disick continues to work on his health and his sobriety. However, a source revealed to the outlet that the pair still keep in contact virtually. While they still communicate, neither reportedly plans on becoming a couple again, as Richie is allegedly more than pleased with her new life as a single woman.

“Scott is in touch with Sofia, but as of now, they don’t plan on getting back together,” the source shared. “Sofia seems okay with them being apart.”

Since reports began to swirl regarding their breakup, both Richie and Disick have reportedly been keeping their family members close. Richie reportedly resides at father Lionel Richie’s home in the weeks following their split. She has also been spotted with several friends outside of Disick over the past few weeks.

As for Disick, the reality star was recently photographed spending time outside with his ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian. On Saturday, June 6, Disick, Kardashian, and their children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 4, were seen at Nobu in Los Angeles. Although they also reportedly won’t be rekindling their romance, Kardashian has remained by Disick’s side amid his breakup with Richie.

“Scott is doing well. He still spends a lot of time with his kids,” the source says about the father-of-three. “Kourtney [Kardashian] continues to be supportive. She is doing what she can to help him.”

Although neither Disick nor Richie has publicly confirmed their breakup, things reportedly went south for the couple back in April. After spending months quarantined together, they allegedly argued over underlying issues within their relationship, including his bond with Kardashian.

Disick had also reportedly reverted back to his past addictions, which caused him to check himself into a rehab facility in Colorado. The E! star spent one week in the program before leaving after photos of him at the center surfaced.

While his time at the treatment facility was cut short, Disick is reportedly working on his sobriety while at home. The Flip it Like Disick star also returned to Instagram shortly after his time in rehab. His most recent post showed a close-up view of a mountain he visited while in Lake Powell, Utah, on May 28.

Disick’s photo came days after he, Kardashian, and their children celebrated his birthday together without Richie.