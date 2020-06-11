Brennah Black Flaunts Pert Derriere In Semi-Sheer Black Lingerie

Brennah Black delighted her fans with a sexy, mid-week treat that captured her in a semi-sheer lingerie set. In the photo, the model showed off her killer curves in the sexy, all-black ensemble.

Brennah’s brand new upload was snapped in a beautiful space. A geotag in the image indicated that the photo was taken in Santa Monica, California. Brennah appeared to be in a home that was decorated with a funky table with a wooden bowl filled with potpourri on top. Brennah knelt on the ground and rested both of her elbows on top of a fuzzy blanket that sat on a brown leather chair. The Maxim model twisted her hands together and showed a glimpse of her manicured nails. Brennah stared into the camera with a sultry gaze, and her lips were slightly parted. She opted for a curve-hugging bodysuit that highlighted her incredible figure. A tag on the photo indicated that the sexy set was from Honey Birdette.

The garment was constructed of a semi-sheer fabric that showed her skin underneath. The top of the piece had a scooping neckline, and the angle in which she was posed helped her flaunt her tanned cleavage for the camera. Its thick straps secured over her shoulder, and the rest of the garment was tight on her slender figure. The only pieces of solid fabric were on her sides and they were panels of stitching.

A thin strap tucked into Brennah’s derriere, and its cheeky cut left her bubbly backside well on display. She appeared her arch her back and stick her booty in the air, a move that made her backside look even more substantial. Brennah did not add any additional accessories to her outfit, ensuring that all eyes were fixated on her figure.

She wore her long, highlighted tresses down, and her dark outgrowth was visible in the middle part. Brennah’s stringy locks came tumbling down her shoulders and back while she added an expert application of makeup to complete the gorgeous look. She appeared to be wearing defined brows that framed her piercing blue eyes. It also seemed as though the babe added blush and bronzer on her cheeks.

Fans have flocked to the comments section to express their love for Brennah’s latest sexy snap, and over 3,000 fans have double-tapped the photo.

“Just watching you, watching me, watching you, whatchu doing?! Gorgeous eyes,” one follower commented.

“Looking for a panty like that, love it,” a second fan wrote alongside a series of emoji.

“The most incredible lady,” one more chimed in.

“Wow I love you,” a fourth added.