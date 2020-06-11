Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Famous Derriere In Impossibly Tiny Gold Bikini Bottoms

Ana Cheri treated her 12.6 million Instagram followers to a bootylicious new snap on Wednesday, much to their delight.

In the racy image, the model left little to the imagination as she flaunted her dangerous curves in an impossibly tiny pair of gold bikini bottoms. The swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky thong style that showcased her famous derriere and sculpted legs entirely, which she showed off to her audience by posing with her backside to the camera. It also featured a thin string waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Instead of the matching bikini top, Ana opted for a bit more coverage by rocking a black graphic t-shirt. The top clung tightly to her figure to highlight her voluptuous chest and slender frame. It was also cropped just below her assets, teasing a glimpse of her flat midsection and toned back.

Ana ventured outside for the steamy photoshoot. She stood next to a vibrant set of plants rather than underneath the shade of her covered patio, allowing the warmth of the golden sunshine spill over her bronzed and scantily clad figure.

The model added a black baseball cap to accessorize her look, and threaded her brunette tresses through the back of it in a bouncy, voluminous ponytail. Her face was hardly within eyesight, however, fans could get a small glimpse of the makeup application she sported for the day. It appeared to include a nude shade of lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara on her long eyelashes.

Many of Ana’s adoring fans seemed impressed by the hump day treat, which has racked up nearly 182,000 likes within 10 hours of going live to her page. The image has also amassed over 1,300 comments, many of which contained compliments for her sizzling, skin-baring display.

“I’m looking at perfection,” one person quipped.

Another fan said that Ana was the “world’s most attractive woman.”

“Need this workout to make my booty look like this!” a third follower remarked.

“Looking like a million bucks,” added a fourth admirer.

Ana is hardly shy about showing off her figure in scandalous ensembles. In another recent upload on her feed saw her exuding serious jungle vibes in cheetah print lingerie and a tight black garter belt. That look proved to be another huge hit with her fans, who have awarded the post more than 156,000 likes and 1,050 comments to date.