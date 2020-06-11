WWE News: Superstar Recalls Rejected LGBTQ Storyline Pitch

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are currently enemies on WWE television, but the real-life best friends once had an idea for a storyline that would have presented them as a couple if it came to fruition. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Deville opened up about the proposed angle, and what their future plans are regarding it.

“Me and Mandy [Rose] pitched an LGBTQ story on Total Divas over two years ago, and it didn’t work out, but I wouldn’t change anything. That’s not to say representation can’t be portrayed differently in the future. Inclusivity in every form is important, especially in WWE, and that’s something I’ve talked about over the past few years with the company. So never say never with that story coming around full circle, but I love where I’m at right now and I love what my character is doing.”

Deville didn’t reveal why the storyline was rejected, but it could have been because the company wanted to eventually break the team up and have them feud. Back in 2019, the company also explored a LGBTQ romance in a controversial storyline featuring Lana and Liv Morgan, which many fans and pundits found offensive due to its soap opera-esque nature. Deville wasn’t a fan either.

Deville’s idea for a LGBTQ romance storyline seems more positive, however, which would be a first for the company as these types of angles have been mishandled in the past. Deville is arguably the most ideal candidate for a storyline of this ilk as well, given that she paved the way for other LGBTQ performers in WWE to come out.

Deville made history when she came out as the first openly gay performer in WWE. The superstar is also a passionate proponent of equality, and she wants to use her platform to promote these values. According to Deville, WWE is a “diverse and accepting” community, and she believes the company has the power to encourage people to be open-minded and inclusive.

While Deville is keen on participating in a romantic storyline with Rose, she also believes that WWE can empower LGBTQ performers by presenting them the same way they do every other wrestler. Deville has been dominating the Friday Night SmackDown women’s division in recent weeks, and she’s really come into her own as a character as a result. According to Deville, being allowed to showcase her talent goes a long way in making the company an inclusive place.