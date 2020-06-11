Faith Evans And Stevie J Are Still Together Following Her Domestic Violence Charge

Stevie J recently confirmed that he and his wife Faith Evans are still going strong after she was recently arrested for domestic violence.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spoke to The Shade Room on Wednesday, June 10, to discuss where he and Evans stand in their marriage. While he didn’t go into detail about what led up to the alleged domestic dispute, he did share that the couple is moving forward from the incident. Stevie, who was born Steven Jordan, also neglected to say if they were seeking outside resources like counseling to repair their past issues.

“That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!” he shared. “God’s got us.”

Stevie added on social media that he is still enamored with his wife. The music producer posted an adorable moment between him and Evans in honor of her birthday on Wednesday. In the video, the pair sat outside as Stevie pointed the camera to Evans. After she waved at the camera for a few seconds, she and Stevie embraced and kissed as he made a brief appearance. Although he rarely posts photos of his wife on Instagram, Stevie captioned the post to show how grateful he is to have Evans in his life.

“Today a true Queen was born and I’m grateful to be your friend & your husband. You are a gem & I appreciate you & love you for allowing me to see what love truly is,” he wrote, followed by a few heart emoji and the hashtag “#dajordans.”

On Saturday, May 30, police were called to Evans and Stevie’s home in Los Angeles after their argument purportedly went awry. When the officers arrived, Stevie had marks on his face following the supposed quarrel. The “Soon As I Get Home” singer was charged with felony domestic violence and was taken into police custody. Shortly after she was arrested, Evans was released after she posted bond.

Even though they’ve known each other since the 1990s, Evans and Stevie didn’t become romantic until after their high-profile relationships. Evans was married to Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until the rapper’s death in March 1997. Stevie was also in a publicized romance with his Love & Hip Hop co-star Joseline Hernandez. The two parted ways in 2016 after the birth of their daughter, Bonnie Bella.

Following their rocky past, Stevie and Evans announced they were married in 2018. They had a private wedding in Las Vegas before sharing the news with their fans via Twitter.