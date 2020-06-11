Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Abs In White Sports Bra And Gray Shorts For New Video Series

Ashleigh Jordan added a brand new ab workout to her Instagram page on Wednesday night, delighting several of her fans who commented on it.

Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of high-waisted gray shorts, the fitness model started the workout with a series of obstacle leg extensions. For this exercise, Ashleigh sat on an exercise mat and placed her hands behind her. She leaned her torso backward and simultaneously pushed her legs forward around a traffic cone. After a couple of repetitions, she spread her legs so that each one was on the side of the cone. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions.

In the second clip of the series, Ashleigh performed a set of single-leg crunch extensions. She lay on her back for these with her arms lifted overhead. Then she raised her torso while she pushed one knee toward her chest. After that, she lay back down before resuming the exercise on the other side. Her caption recommended doing 20 repetitions per set for three rounds.

In the next video clip, Ashleigh added dumbbell to the workout for a set of side-plank reach throughs. She propped herself up with one arm for this one, and crossed one foot in front of the other. While holding a dumbbell with her outer arm she twisted her torso and lowered the weight. Then she slowly swung it back up and extended her arm at the top of the exercise.

For the fourth and final clip of the series, Ashleigh performed inchworms. She started this exercise in a standing position before she bent over and walked her arms forward until her torso was parallel to the floor. Then she performed a ser of up-and-downs which required her to lower herself to her elbows. After that, Ashleigh reversed the inchworms until she returned to an upright position

The post accumulated more than 15,000 likes, as of this writing and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans cheered Ashleigh on.

“Such a cutie,” one person wrote before adding two heart emoji to their comment. “Love these ab exercises.”

Others shared that they were excited about trying the workout.

“I love the first exercise!” a second Instagram user added. “Def gotta try this routine!!”

“Ooooo!! I plan to do abs tomorrow and will def incorporate some of these exercises,” a third fan commented

A fourth Instagram user had a question for Ashleigh.

“Love your videos! How much time do you typically spend working out each day?” they asked.

In her reply, Ashley said that she normally exercises for one hour per day.