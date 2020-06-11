Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Isolated And Profoundly Weakened’ As Joe Biden Surges In Polls

According to a new report from The Washington Post released on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s “incendiary responses to racial injustice protests and the coronavirus pandemic have left him politically isolated and profoundly weakened” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill are reportedly worried about these developments. Their concerns seem to have been exacerbated by the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, has been steadily rising in the polls.

Most recent polling suggests that Biden is a clear favorite to win the White House in November. According to some surveys, the former vice president is ahead of Trump by as much as 14 percentage points. Other polls show that the Democrat has an advantage in key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Trump has been criticized for his response to the nationwide protests against police brutality. The demonstrations began after George Floyd, an African-American, died in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department after an officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

As soon as the demonstrations intensified, Trump’s reelection campaign embraced a “law and order” rhetoric. According to some, this strategy could easily backfire. As Republican pollster Frank Luntz explained, the inflammatory rhetoric may galvanize Trump’s base, but it will do very little to expand his collation.

“He’s isolated linguistically. He’s talking about ‘law and order.’ The last time I heard that was the 1968 campaign. His rhetoric is 50 years old…. He’s got 40 percent of the country completely enthralled with him. This is not a lexicon that gets you elected,” Luntz said.

Notably, Republicans in the United States Congress have been hesitant to embrace Trump’s rhetoric — some have even made attempts to distance themselves from the president. Even those close to the commander-in-chief have been reluctant to adopt some of his “more extreme views.”

Still, most Republicans on Capitol Hill apparently realize that Trump is exceptionally popular among Republican voters and that they have no choice but to back him in November. A GOP operative told the Washington Post that “there is an understanding that he’s president until at least November, and there is not much we can do about it.”

The president has done little to alleviate Republican concerns, it seems. He recently took to Twitter to bizarrely allege that a 75-year-old protester knocked out and injured by police in Buffalo was in fact a far-left provocateur who faked his injury. After that, he attacked CNN for releasing a poll showing Biden with a double-digit lead.

Trump called the poll “FAKE,” instructing his campaign pollster John McLaughlin to refute its findings. “Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!” he tweeted.