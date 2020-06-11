Camila Bernal Shows Off Post-Baby Body Journey In Latest Instagram Underwear Update

Instagram model Camila Bernal spoke of her year-long journey from post-pregnancy to how she looks today. As she did so, she shared some candid images with her 1.3 million followers.

“This time last year I was a couple days post-pregnancy… It’s been a tough journey but I’m glad I put my health first and made this my lifestyle!!!” Camila wrote in the caption.

She further explained her journey via the images and videos and stated that she was not going to stop her fitness journey as she was very close to obtaining her pre-baby weight. In addition, she also wanted to hear from her fanbase whether they wanted to see her post more fitness and health stuff over her normal content. Finally, she used an expletive in order to denounce those who believed that she would never recover her pre-baby body.

The Instagram sensation is known for her curvaceous figure and this was certainly on display in a series of images and videos where she bared all regarding her post-baby journey. The first image showed the model wearing a set of black underwear with pink edging that was likely a current shot of the celebrity. Some video was also included displaying this outfit.

Camila also shared a snap of her body not long after she gave birth to her son. Wearing a comfortable black bra and a pink thong, her hair was covered by a towel. The image showed off her stomach, which was still rounded from pregnancy.

The snaps following this one revealed Camila’s journey over the last twelve months and how far she had come. Some images were swimwear shots while others showed her in workout gear.

The caption contained a swear word so it cannot be shown below. However, as soon as Camila posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had garnered thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“So gorgeous and that body is on [fire],” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Still looked beautiful with pre-pregnancy weight girl! But power to you for making it to your ideal weight,” a fan said.

“Still the baddest. On the planet,” said yet another.

“You gave birth which is one of the most beautiful things on this planet. You’re healthy is most important and getting back to where you wish to be, in a slow fashion is important as well. I would love to see more picks of your progression,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes, fire, peach, and heart emoji.

